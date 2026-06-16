Loved ones of the late Beverly Afaglo continues to mourn her weeks after her tragic death on May 24, 2026

The actress's husband, Choirmaster, has shared his healing journey, sparking concerns among his fans

Social media users have flooded the comments section of the artist's heartfelt post, consoling him

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Ghanaian artist Choirmaster has touched the hearts of many with a recent post on social media as he continues to mourn the loss of his wife, Beverly Afaglo.

Ghanaian artist Choirmaster stirs concerns with an emotional post weeks after his wife Beverly Afaglo's passing. Image credit: Beverly Afaglo

Source: Facebook

The young talented actress was confirmed dead on May 24, 2026 at the International Maritime Hospital in Tema, causing sadness across the entire entertainment fraternity and Ghana as a whole.

Beverly Afaglo was reported to have died after battling cancer for two years. Her tragic passing came a few days to her 43rd birthday.

Family, industry players and loved ones gathered on May 30, 2026 to hold a one-week vigil to pay their respect to the late movie star.

Watch the YouTube video from the one-week vigil of the late Beverly Afaglo below:

Choirmaster shares healing journey after Bervely’s death

It's been almost a month since the actress died, but it seems her husband is still in pain, as he has sparked concern with his recent post.

The singer shared a throwback video showing himself behind the wheel while Beverly sat in the back seat, capturing what appeared to be a happy moment they once shared together.

Accompanying the video was an emotional message that read,

"Healing will be tough but I will be strong."

The post has sparked reactions from fans and followers, many of whom flooded the comment section with messages of support, prayers, and encouragement.

Choirmaster's words reflect the difficult journey of grief while also showing his determination to stay strong despite the painful loss.

The Instagram post of Choirmaster is below:

Choirmaster's emotional post sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Beverly Afaglo's husband shared a heartbreaking message about his healing journey.

Opanka wrote:

"Wish you all the strength, my bro 🙌."

Angeli Crosy wrote:

"Every day is for you, sir, but remember she would have loved it if you were strong and for the kids to be happy….. my prayers are always with you and your family."

Portia Boateng wrote:

'May the Good Lord continue to strengthen and comfort you, always, sir🙏🏻🙌💔💔."

Smildreda wrote:

"Try hard. It will be fine. God is your strength, ok 🙏🏿."

Miz_kuuks wrote:

"Just tell yourself that you're living for her now, so in as much as it hurts like crazy, if she lived, what would she be doing now? Channel all your energy into that n ur kids n believe me it might just make u feel a little better kk 🙌."

The family of Beverly Afaglo Baah announces her traditional one-week observation ceremony on May 30, 2026, honouring the beloved actress’s legacy. Image credit: UGC

Source: Instagram

Beverly Afaglo's family announces one-week observation

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the family of the late Beverly Afaglo had officially released the details for her traditional one-week observation ceremony.

Sharing an update on behalf of the elders, Cine-God Studios said a final funeral date is yet to be determined, while the one-week gathering is confirmed.

In a sombre clinical disclosure, the representative officially confirmed that Beverly had passed away following a 'fierce, dignified battle with cancer'.

Source: YEN.com.gh