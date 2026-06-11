Alexx Ekubo's wife, Anwuli Ekubo, made a poignant public appearance at her husband's Service of Songs ceremony

Emotional tributes from family, friends, and celebrities honoured the memory of the late Nollywood actor

Heartfelt social media reactions from fans expressed support for Anwuli Ekubo during her time of grief

Anwuli Ekubo, the wife of the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, has courted attention after making a rare public appearance at his Service of Songs ceremony.

Emotional scenes as late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo’s wife, Anwuli Ekubo, makes a rare public appearance at his service of songs. Photo source: Alexx Ekubo, @ruthiewillie..main/TikTok

Source: Facebook

On Wednesday, June 10, 2026, the family and loved ones held a Service of Songs memorial event in Lagos, Nigeria, for the late Alexx Ekubo, who died at 40 on Monday, May 11, 2026.

The emotional gathering brought together loved ones from different walks of life who paid tribute to the actor, sharing memories, prayers and heartfelt messages.

The Nollywood star, who had been absent from public life for over a year, passed away at the Evercare Hospital due to complications arising from advanced metastatic kidney cancer.

Many celebrated Nollywood stars, including IK Ogbonna, Funke Akindele, Nancy Isime, Shaffy Bello, Victor Osuagwu, Stan Nze, Ini Edo, Ruth Kadiri, Chinenye Nnebe and many others were present at the solemn event to honour the memory of their fallen colleague.

Alexx's widow, Anwuli, also made her first public appearance over a month after her husband passed away.

Alexx Ekubo's wife's rare public appearance

In a series of videos that surfaced on social media, Alexx's grieving widow, wearing an all-white outfit with dark shades and a nose mask covering parts of her face, was seen sitting in the front row seats with his mother and family members.

Anwuli was overwhelmed with emotions as Pastor Ituah Ighodalo prayed for her and offered words of encouragement during her mourning period.

Another video captured the grieving widow showing great strength as she joined her husband's family and other attendees in singing and celebrating her late husband's life during Nigerian gospel musician Moses Bliss's worship performance at the Service of Songs event.

Alexx Ekubo's sister-in-law pays a glowing tribute at his memorial and speaks about his wife and marriage. Photo source: @alexxekubo, @datswasup

Source: Instagram

However, another image from the event painted a different picture of the emotional burden she continues to carry.

The photograph showed Anwuli in tears as tributes were being paid to her late husband.

Overcome with emotion, Alexx's widow was comforted by two women seated beside her as she struggled through the difficult moment.

The Instagram video of Alexx Ekubo's wife, Anwuli Ekubo, at the Service of Songs event is below:

Alexx Ekubo's wife's public appearance stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Horluwalonimi Serah commented:

"See me teary for the beautiful wife 😭. God will comfort you."

Chrisnzubeobi wrote:

"Happy to hear he had someone to share his final moments with. Heaven bless her."

Ifenkili_ruth said:

"I love that Anwuli wore a face mask so content creators won’t have a filled day👏👏👏. Anwuli, may God strengthen you and give you the fortitude to bear this heart-piercing loss."

Alexx Ekubo's sister-in-law shares emotional tribute

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Alexx Ekubo's sister-in-law shared an emotional tribute at his Service of Songs event on Wednesday, June 10, 2026.

She also shared deep insight about the late Nollywood actor's marriage with her sister before his untimely demise.

Source: YEN.com.gh