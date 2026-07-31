An old video of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka sharing a cautionary message resurfaced amid ongoing disputes within his family

Kantanka used the story of a man who ignored warnings about keeping a lion at home, only to suffer irreversible consequences

Many social media users connected the message to current events surrounding the Kantanka family, calling it a timely reminder

A thought-provoking message from the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka has resurfaced amid ongoing controversies involving members of his family, with many reflecting on the wisdom behind his words.

Apostle Kantanka's old wise saying about the importance of advice resurfaces amid his family drama. Image credit: Adwoa Safo, SafoAkofena

Source: Facebook

In the old video, the renowned inventor and preacher shared a cautionary story about the importance of listening to good advice before situations get out of hand.

Using a sarcastic illustration, Apostle Kantanka explained how some people ignore warnings because they believe they know better, only to regret their decisions when the consequences become unavoidable.

Apostle Kantanka's wise saying on Advice

He narrated the story of a person who was warned not to keep a dangerous animal like a lion in his home.

Instead of taking the advice seriously, the person confidently insisted that he could handle it, even joking that he would feed the lion porridge.

According to Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, the person’s refusal to listen eventually led to disaster, as the lion grew uncontrollable and caused destruction.

By the time help arrived and the animal was stopped, lives had already been lost, and the damage had already been done.

The late apostle’s message was that wisdom often comes from accepting correction and paying attention to people who genuinely want the best for you.

He stressed that ignoring counsel because of pride or overconfidence can lead to painful consequences that may be difficult to reverse.

The resurfaced video has attracted attention as discussions continue surrounding disagreements and public concerns involving his family.

Some social media users believe the message serves as a reminder about the importance of unity, humility, and careful decision-making, especially during sensitive moments.

Although Apostle Kantanka’s story was shared as a general life lesson, many have connected its meaning to current events, interpreting it as a timely reflection on the need to resolve conflicts peacefully and listen to wise counsel before problems escalate.

The TikTok video of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka is below.

Apostle Kantanka's resurfaced message sparks reactions

Reactions gathered by YEN.com.gh from social media include the following:

@Nana Ama Sandy wrote:

"I will always remember you, papa."

@Nana Kwaku Obrempon II added:

"Still Nyame Safo tease3."

@mrkayb1 commented:

"The great Safo."

Akofena's mother's old video on successor resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an old video of Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena's mother sharing a prophecy the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka gave her about his successor before his birth resurfaced.

The mother disclosed that Kantanka told her she was going to give birth to the promising child, sharing some signs the businessman unveiled that she claimed her son portrayed.

The resurfaced video came after Sarah Adwoa Safo was shot and Akofena was installed as the new leader amid a family dispute that had arisen following the death of Apostle Safo Kantanka.

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Source: YEN.com.gh