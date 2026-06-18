Veteran comedian Tom Dreesen has died at the age of 86, with his family confirming the news in a Facebook post shared on his official page

A family spokesperson described him as a performer who brought laughter, heart, and humanity to audiences across the United States for over 50 years

Beyond entertainment, he was also recognised for his motivational speaking, charity work, and role as a mentor to younger comedians

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Veteran US comedian Tom Dreesen, known for his decades-long career in stand-up comedy and his work as Frank Sinatra’s opening act, has died at the age of 86.

His family confirmed his passing in a statement shared on Facebook, noting that he died at 5:50 a.m.

Veteran US comedian Tom Dreesen has died at the age of 86, his family has confirmed. Photo credit: Tom Dreesen/Instagram

Source: Instagram

They added that Dreesen wanted fans to know how much joy their support had brought him throughout his career, and that he appreciated the love he received over the years.

A family spokesperson described him as a performer who spent more than five decades bringing humour, warmth, and humanity to audiences across the United States.

Born in Harvey, Illinois, Dreesen built his career through stand-up comedy, television appearances, and motivational speaking.

He co-founded “Tim and Tom” in 1969 with comedian Tim Reid, forming what is widely regarded as the first interracial comedy duo.

Over the years, he also worked closely with members of the Rat Pack, including Sammy Davis Jr., and performed alongside music legends such as Smokey Robinson, Liza Minnelli, and Gladys Knight.

Tributes pour in following the death of Tom Dreesen. Watch the YouTube video here:

Beyond comedy, Dreesen appeared in films and television shows, including Spaceballs, Columbo: Murder in Malibu, and Man on the Moon.

He made his final television appearance on Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen just days before his death.

Source: YEN.com.gh