Fans have joked online about Mo Salah's hairline as his move to Turkey nears completion

The jokes reference long-running speculation that Salah has undergone a hair transplant

Salah has never publicly confirmed or denied the years-long hair transplant speculation

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Mo Salah's move to Turkish side Trabzonspor has taken an unexpected comedic turn online, with fans joking about what the near-complete transfer could mean for his hairline.

Fans joke about Mo Salah's hairline as his move to Trabzonspor nears completion. Image credit: Trabzonspor/Egypt Federation.

Source: Twitter

Speculation about a possible hair transplant has followed Salah since around 2024, when he debuted a buzzed head and noticeably fuller hairline, sparking persistent chatter among fans and hair clinics online.

Salah has never publicly confirmed or denied undergoing any procedure, leaving the theory as long-running, unverified speculation built entirely on before-and-after photo comparisons.

The jokes have resurfaced with fresh energy after Salah arrived in Turkey on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, to finalise a reported two-year deal worth around €16.9 million a year, a country widely associated with hair transplant tourism.

Fans joke about Salah's hairline amid Turkey move

The jokes began circulating shortly after reports of the move broke. X user Zito wrote:

"Mo Salah going to a Turkish club seems surprising at first but I imagine he's going to be able to get free touch ups on that hairline from now on. A pragmatic decision."

Another user, FCBMANUELJR, posted a similar joke, writing simply:

"Everyone shocked Mo Salah is going to Turkey but this is his hairline"

The posts triggered a wave of amused reactions online.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Vader wrote:

"This joke was bound to happen. I was literally waiting for someone to post this"

Parsva said:

"It's why Anthony Taylor is also going there. Think he'll need more than a few touch ups though."

Mike commented:

"don't do my goat like that"

Why Mo Salah left Liverpool after 9 years

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Mohamed Salah's departure marked the end of a historic era at Liverpool, where he won several major trophies during his nine years at the club.

Tensions with coach Arne Slot may have contributed to the former Chelsea winger's decision to leave. With more than 250 goals, Salah's legacy is solidified as one of Liverpool's greatest players in history.

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Source: YEN.com.gh