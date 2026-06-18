Residents gathered in large numbers to witness the arrival of the coffin carrying the remains of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo ahead of his burial

Many social media users described the turnout as a testament to Alexx Ekubo's impact on Nollywood and the affection he enjoyed throughout his acting career

The late actor is remembered for his successful career in Nollywood, where he featured in numerous films and built a loyal fan base over the years

Residents of Arochukwu in Abia State gathered to pay their respects as the coffin carrying the remains of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo arrived in his hometown ahead of his burial.

The actor's death on May 11, 2026, following a battle with metastatic kidney cancer, was met with widespread grief from colleagues, fans and members of the public.

Photo credit: Michel Lunanga /Getty Images

Source: UGC

A service of songs was held in his honour in Lagos on Wednesday, June 10, with family and loved ones continuing preparations for his wake, keeping, and burial, scheduled for June 17 and 18 in Arochukwu.

A video shared on Facebook by Arochukwu Mouthpiece captured residents lining the streets to catch a glimpse of the coffin as it arrived in the community.

The emotional scenes reflected the admiration many people held for the late actor, whose performances earned him a large following across Nigeria and beyond.

The footage has since attracted widespread attention on social media, with many users expressing sadness over his passing while offering prayers and condolences to his family.

Watch the emotional Facebook reel here:

Others reflected on his contribution to Nollywood and the legacy he leaves behind. Alexx Ekubo is expected to be laid to rest in his hometown following the funeral ceremonies.

Source: YEN.com.gh