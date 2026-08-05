A fuel tanker and an STC passenger bus collided at Birimso Bridge in the Eastern Region on Monday, August 3, 2026, killing several people and sparking sadness

Journalist Saddick Adams had flagged the same stretch of road in 2025, warning of an unauthorised speed ramp near a narrow bridge with no warning signs

Adams reposted his earlier concerns after the crash, saying he had personally witnessed a fatal accident at the same spot and that collisions occur there almost every week

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A warning issued by Ghanaian journalist Saddick Adams in 2025 about a life-threatening section of the Accra-Kumasi Highway has resurfaced following the devastating road crash that occurred on Monday, August 3, 2026, at Birimso Bridge in the Eastern Region.

Journalist Saddick Adams' 2025 warning about a spot on the Accra-Kumasi highway resurfaces after a recent crash. Image credit: Saddick Adams, Joynews

Source: Facebook

The tragic collision, which involved an STC passenger bus and a fuel tanker, claimed several lives and left dozens of others injured.

Saddick Adams' 2025 warning about the highway

Adams' warning dates back to 2025, when Ghanaian blogger Sika Official shared a post quoting a driver who complained about rumble strips on the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

The driver claimed the section had become a frequent accident hotspot after another serious crash involving a truck and a saloon car.

Reacting to the post at the time, Saddick Adams drew attention to what he described as an unauthorised speed ramp situated just a few metres from a narrow bridge near Linda Dor.

According to him, there was neither a pedestrian crossing nor a cattle crossing at the location to justify the ramp's presence. He also noted that there were no warning signs to alert motorists approaching the area.

The journalist further revealed that he had personally witnessed a fatal accident at the same spot, explaining that motorists unfamiliar with the road could easily lose control after driving over the ramp.

He warned that drivers could either veer into a roadside trench or crash into oncoming vehicles, describing it as a dangerous stretch that posed a serious risk to road users.

Warning reignites road safety debate

Following the August 3, 2026 crash, Saddick Adams reposted his earlier concerns, stating that he had cautioned the Highway Authority about the road in 2025.

He added that accidents occur at the location almost every week and pointed out that the latest collision happened at the exact spot he had previously highlighted.

His resurfaced warning has reignited public debate over road safety on the Accra-Kumasi Highway, with many Ghanaians urging the relevant authorities to investigate the section and take immediate steps to prevent further tragedies.

The X post of Saddick Adams is below.

Accident on Cape Coast- Takoradi highway

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Toyota Hiace minibus travelling from Accra to Takoradi crashed at Dompoase, near Komenda, on Friday evening.

The driver swerved to avoid an overtaking vehicle and struck a stationary truck, killing two passengers.

Eight survivors, three of them in critical condition, were transported to Elmina Polyclinic by the National Ambulance Service.

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Source: YEN.com.gh