The Metro Nashville Police Department discovered the body of the music producer during a welfare check

Authorities stated that no foul play was suspected at the scene of the incident

The music professional produced hit tracks for prominent artists globally

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The global hip-hop community has been thrown into mourning following reports that Grammy-nominated music producer Tay Keith was found dead in his apartment.

Grammy-nominated producer Tay Keith reportedly pass in his Nashville apartment. Image credit: Tay Keith/Instagram

Source: UGC

The music creator was discovered unresponsive in his residence on Thursday, June 18, 2026.

The Metro Nashville Police Department confirmed the development after officers conducted a standard welfare check at his flat on Martin Street.

While the exact cause of death has not yet been determined, law enforcement officials explicitly noted that there were no signs of criminal activity at the scene.

The Instagram post below has more about the death of Tay Keith.

Tay Keith's legacy of global hits

Born Brytavious Chambers, the 29-year-old producer built an extensive career, accumulating credits on 862 songs throughout his time in the music industry.

He was widely recognised as one of the definitive architects of contemporary trap music, crafting major hits for top-tier global icons.

The music professional garnered widespread acclaim for producing Travis Scott's massive anthem "Sicko Mode," which topped the Billboard Hot 100 and earned a Grammy nomination.

Throughout his career, he also collaborated with major artists, including Beyoncé, Drake, DJ Khaled, Cardi B, and Travis Scott, amongst several others.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the music producer's post below:

lucy.reedy said:

"🙏🙏🙏❤️."

cocoa.free said:

"May he rest in peace 🙏🏾."

sretnamir4 said:

"My condolences..🙌."

dieselbluecook said:

"May Tay Keith Rest in Peace 🙏🙌😢😮."

Disney star Daveigh Chase reportedly passes away

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that former child actor Daveigh Chase, who rose to prominence for voicing Lilo Pelekai in Disney's animated film "Lilo & Stitch," has reportedly died.

The actress passed away at the age of 35.

Source: YEN.com.gh