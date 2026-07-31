South African singer Tyla has reportedly removed Lagos from her A*POP World Tour after facing boycott calls from Nigerians

The backlash followed renewed reports of xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa, including the death of Chika Ibe in Cape Town

Tyla has not publicly addressed the boycott campaign or confirmed whether the Lagos show will be rescheduled

South African musician Tyla has reportedly had to cancel her tour stop in Nigeria after several citizens threatened to boycott the concert.

Tyla's Lagos concert is no longer listed on her official A*POP World Tour schedule. Image credit: Tyla.

Source: Instagram

This comes after ongoing xenophobic attacks against Nigerians living in South Africa reignited tensions between the two countries, following the reported death of Nigerian national Chika Ibe in Cape Town.

Tyla had previously announced a December 22 show in Lagos as part of her world tour, which she unveiled earlier this week.

The A*POP World Tour spans 29 cities and is scheduled to begin in Paris on October 12, before moving through Europe and North America.

In North America, the tour covers cities including San Francisco, Vancouver, Seattle, Sacramento, Atlanta, Irving, Houston, Austin, Phoenix, Chicago, Boston, Toronto, New York, San Diego, Washington and Los Angeles.

Its European leg includes stops in Paris, Amsterdam, London, Glasgow, Manchester, Belgium, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Stockholm and Norway.

The tour was set to conclude in Africa with shows in Johannesburg, Cape Town and, originally, Lagos.

Lagos removed from Tyla's tour schedule

It has now emerged that the Lagos stop no longer appears among the available dates for Tyla's world tour.

According to Vanguard, checks on the official ticketing platform showed that Lagos had been removed from the list of tour venues.

The updated schedule now lists only the remaining international stops, including performances across Europe and North America, along with two South African shows in Cape Town on January 4 and Johannesburg on January 9.

Tyla has not announced whether the Lagos concert was cancelled permanently or if it could be rescheduled at a later date. Neither Tyla nor her management has publicly addressed the criticism.

An X post by Nigeria Stories reporting on Tyla's alleged cancellation of her Lago tour is below

Shehu Sani praises Ghana over Ramaphosa visit reports

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Nigerian senator Shehu Sani commended Ghana's handling of a separate but related diplomatic matter, following reports that a planned state visit by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa had been deferred.

The development came amid growing concern at the time over the killing of a Ghanaian national in South Africa and the repatriation of Ghanaian citizens from the country.

South Africa's presidency later dismissed reports that Ramaphosa had formally requested to visit Ghana, denying the claims on Tuesday, July 7.

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Source: YEN.com.gh