Kwadwo Safo Jnr shared a Bible verse about holding back anger on Instagram on July 31, 2026, the day of his late father's funeral

Akofena did not attend the funeral of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, which was held at Gomoa Mpota and the Black Star Square

Kwadwo Safo Jnr and the patrilineal family had sought a court injunction to stop his sister Adwoa Safo from organising the ceremony

Kwadwo Safo Jnr, known widely as Akofena, has set social media buzzing after posting a loaded Bible verse on Instagram on July 31, 2026, the very day his late father's funeral was held at the Black Star Square in Accra.

Kwadwo Safo Jnr Posts Cryptic Bible Verse As Adwoa Safo Holds Apostle Safo's Funeral Amid Injunction

Source: Instagram

The post displayed Proverbs 29:11, which reads:

"A fool gives full vent to his anger, but a wise man quietly holds it back."

No caption accompanied the scripture graphic, but the timing alone was enough to send Ghanaians reaching for their own conclusions.

Akofena absent from Apostle Kwadwo Safo's funeral

The funeral of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, founder of the Kantanka Group of Companies, began on July 30 at Gomoa Mpota before moving to the Black Star Square on July 31.

Akofena was conspicuously absent from both events, a decision that did not go unnoticed given the circumstances surrounding the burial arrangements.

In the days leading up to the ceremony, Kwadwo Safo Jnr and the patrilineal family of the late apostle had pursued a 10-day interim injunction in court to prevent his sister, Sarah Adwoa Safo, from organising the funeral.

The bid appeared to have been unsuccessful, with the ceremony proceeding as planned under her stewardship.

Akofena's post read as message to Adwoa Safo

With the injunction having failed and the burial and funeral going ahead without him, Akofena's choice of scripture struck many observers as anything but coincidental.

A verse cautioning against venting anger, posted silently on the day of the event, reads as a pointed message directed at the ongoing family dispute, even if no name was mentioned.

See Akofena's post on Instagram after his father's funeral below (Swipe):

Adwoa Safo accused of withholding father's body

Earlier, YEN.com.gh detailed the ongoing family dispute surrounding Apostle Kwadwo Safo, specifically accusations against former Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo regarding the custody of her father's body and a GH¢3.7 million demand for burial arrangements.

As tensions rise, the family's loss was compounded by allegations of financial demands that have stalled final funeral preparations, leaving many Ghanaians intrigued by the unfolding drama and its implications for the esteemed Kristo Asafo Mission.

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Source: YEN.com.gh