The US Department of State announced it will stop routine visa services at the US Embassy in Abuja and several other African cities effective August 1, 2026

Nigerian nationals seeking a US visa will be redirected to the US Consulate in Lagos, the new designated regional hub

The change affects over 25 African cities as the US realigns visa operations across the continent to regional processing centres

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Nigerian nationals are facing fresh uncertainty over US visa access after the US Department of State announced a significant shake-up to its consular operations across Africa.

US Embassy in Abuja ends routine visa services from August 1, 2026, as Nigerians must apply at the new Lagos consulate. Image credit: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Starting August 1, 2026, the US Embassy in Abuja will stop offering routine visa services.

Nigerians who wish to apply for either a nonimmigrant or immigrant visa will be required to schedule an appointment and pay the applicable fee at the US Consulate in Lagos, which has been designated as the new regional processing hub.

US restructure visa services in Africa

The State Department described the move as part of a long-standing operational practice aimed at strengthening national security through more consistent screening, vetting, and adjudication standards.

Officials also cited the need to improve efficiency and align with shifting US immigration policy priorities.

Nigeria is not alone in being affected.

The realignment covers more than 25 cities across the continent, including Antananarivo, Asmara, Bamako, Banjul, Brazzaville, Bujumbura, Conakry, Cotonou, Durban, Freetown, Gaborone, Harare, Juba, Libreville, Lilongwe, Lusaka, Maputo, Maseru, Mbabane, N'Djamena, Niamey, Nouakchott, Ouagadougou, and Windhoek.

Citizens and residents of all these locations will need to apply at their respective designated regional hubs from that date.

The Instagram post below has the announcement from the US Mission Nigeria.

Nigerians React to the Abuja Embassy Closure

The announcement quickly drew criticism online, with many Nigerians questioning whether a single Lagos location could realistically handle visa demand for a country of over 230 million people.

YEN.com.gh compiled the following reactions:

my_cocogram said:

"That's not nice. Nigeria is too big for only Lagos office."

bukana_2much wrote:

"Nigeria is too Big for only Lagos to accommodate Visa processes 👏."

l_ewlase reacted:

"For what reason? Isn't Lagos occupied enough?! 😑😑😑."

sirpedro_ commented:

"Abuja would have been way better 🥲."

jay_shivo added:

"And... you are doing this to a Country with over 230 million folks? Not nice!"

US bans visas for cybercriminals

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US government had introduced a new global visa restriction policy aimed at targeting individuals engaged in cybercrime and other cyber-related offences against American citizens.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the government would begin restricting visas for foreign nationals found to be responsible for, or complicit in, cybercrime and cyber-enabled offences targeting Americans.

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Source: YEN.com.gh