The former Disney child actor, Daveigh Chase, has reportedly passed away at the age of 35

The American news outlet ABC7Chicago shared the announcement on Instagram

Officials have not yet communicated the official cause of her death

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Former child actor Daveigh Chase, who rose to prominence for voicing Lilo Pelekai in Disney's animated film "Lilo & Stitch," has reportedly died.

The actress passed away at the age of 35.

The former Disney child actor Daveigh Chase, known for voicing Lilo in "Lilo & Stitch," reportedly dies at 35. Image credit: Reuters

Source: UGC

The news platform ABC7Chicago announced her demise on social media on June 29, 2026.

The report confirmed her death but noted that details surrounding the circumstances remain limited.

As of the time of the report, the exact cause of death has so far not been communicated to the public by her family or officials. The sudden passing of the actress has left fans and colleagues across the entertainment industry mourning her early exit.

Chase began her career as a child star, capturing the hearts of millions globally with her youthful voice in the 2002 Disney classic movie.

She also featured in several other notable film and television projects during her career in Hollywood.

Read more details about Daveigh Chase's reported demise in the Instagram post below.

Fans react to Daveigh Chase's reported passing

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the post below:

phantomfightspromotions said:

"🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽."

asia.woods.566 said:

"🙏💔."

victorialouiseflynn said:

"RIP 🕊️ God Bless 🙏."

johnniev23 said:

"😢😢😢 so young 😢😢😢."

chimfnphi said:

"Rest in peace 🕊️."

Young Lawyer Dies Araba Tetteh reportedly die of cardiac arrest while celebrating the Black Stars' victory over Panama. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Lawyer dies while celebrating Black Stars' win

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young Ghanaian lawyer who was called to the Bar last year allegedly passed away while celebrating a national team football victory.

The unexpected tragedy has thrown her family, friends, and professional colleagues into a deep state of disbelief.

Source: YEN.com.gh