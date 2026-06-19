Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

Global site navigation

Apple to raise prices as AI boom pushes up chip costs
People

Apple to raise prices as AI boom pushes up chip costs

by  Edwin Abanga
2 min read
  • Apple, the technology company, says it intends to raise the prices of some of its products as the cost of memory chips continues to climb
  • Outgoing Apple CEO Tim Cook described the planned price increases as "unavoidable," saying the surge in memory chip prices has made the current situation unsustainable
  • The planned price increases have raised concerns among Apple users who fear they may have to pay more for future devices

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Apple plans to increase the prices of some of its products as rising memory chip costs continue to put pressure on the company's manufacturing expenses.

Outgoing Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook told the Wall Street Journal that price increases had become "unavoidable" because the cost of memory chips had reached unsustainable levels.

Apple, Apple price increase, Tim Cook, iPhone, iPhone 18, Apple products, memory chips, semiconductor industry, artificial intelligence
Apple's CEO, Tim Cook has announced plans to increase the prices of some of its products as rising memory chip costs continue to put pressure on production. Photo credit: Justice Sullivan/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

However, he did not indicate when the changes would take effect or specify which products would be affected.

It also remains unclear whether the expected iPhone 18, which is anticipated to launch in September, will be among the devices impacted by the planned price adjustments.

Read also

Kennedy Agyapong sends strong message to NPP amid growing internal tensions

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Memory chips are key components in smartphones and other electronic devices. Industry analysts have linked the recent surge in chip prices to growing demand driven by advances in artificial intelligence technologies.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump announced that Apple had agreed to work with chipmaker Intel to manufacture its chips in the United States.

Apple to raise prices due to memory chip crunch:

Subscribe to watch new videos

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the move would help strengthen domestic chip production. Apple and Intel have not publicly commented on the announcement.

Intel's shares rose by more than 10 per cent after the news was announced.

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Edwin Abanga avatar

Edwin Abanga (Entertainment Editor) Edwin is a trained Communicator with over five years of writing experience for various online portals, including Scooper News. He is a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), now UNIMAC-IJ. You can contact him via email: eabanga21@gmail.com.

Hot:
Russian content creator Fifa hands morocco points Ipmc courses Richest politicians ghana Veronika rajek