The High Court ordered the freezing of four bank accounts belonging to former GIHOC Managing Director Maxwell Kofi Jumah

EOCO launched an investigation into an alleged GH¢7 million loss linked to suspected fraudulent transactions connected to Jumah

The development has sparked widespread reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians calling for swift legal action

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Former GIHOC Managing Director Maxwell Kofi Jumah is at the centre of a major legal development after the High Court ordered the freezing of four of his bank accounts.

High Court freezes four bank accounts of former GIHOC MD Maxwell Kofi Jumah amid EOCO investigation into alleged GH¢7 million fraudulent transactions. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) is currently investigating an alleged GH¢7 million loss tied to suspected fraudulent transactions linked to Jumah.

The court order, which targets all four accounts, is understood to be part of efforts to preserve assets while the investigation proceeds.

The news was shared publicly on 3rd August 2026 by onuatv on Instagram, drawing immediate attention online.

EOCO's investigation into alleged GH¢7 million loss

Jumah previously served as the Managing Director of the Ghana Industrial Holding Corporation (GIHOC), a state-owned enterprise.

The alleged irregularities under scrutiny relate to transactions believed to have resulted in a GH¢7 million shortfall. EOCO's involvement signals the seriousness with which authorities are treating the matter.

The freezing of the accounts marks a significant step in the probe, restricting Jumah's access to funds held in those institutions as investigators continue their work.

The Instagram post below provides more details about the freezing of Maxwell Kofi Jumah’s accounts.

Ghanaians react to Kofi Jumah's frozen accounts

The news drew swift commentary from Ghanaians on social media, with many weighing in on what they believe should happen next.

Zulu De Aristocat Everlasting said:

"After that, they free him, prove him not guilty."

Allort Arkorful wrote:

"If u hear your name fall out."

Edward Adjei commented:

"Masa, stop that and go straight to jail him, let it be fast."

Kobina Agyapong Afful added:

"This month, more will happen."

Jojo Bola remarked:

"Who's next 🤣🤣🤣."

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Source: YEN.com.gh