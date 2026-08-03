The Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors has signalled that fuel prices in Ghana could fall in the next pricing window

CBOD CEO Dr Patrick Kwaku Ofori pointed to easing US-Iran tensions as a key factor behind declining crude oil prices

Earlier projections had warned of possible fuel price increases in August, driven by a weakening cedi and rising crude costs

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Ghanaians could see relief at the pump in the coming weeks, with the Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors (CBOD) indicating that fuel prices are likely to fall during the next pricing window.

The anticipated reduction follows a ceasefire between the United States and Iran, which has helped calm global oil markets and eased fears of supply disruptions that had previously driven crude prices upward.

Ghana fuel prices expected to drop as the US-Iran ceasefire calms global oil markets. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

As geopolitical pressures in the Middle East ease, crude oil prices have declined, offering a potential benefit to import-dependent economies such as Ghana.

CBOD points to global market shift

In a report by Citinewroom, CBOD Chief Executive Officer Dr Patrick Kwaku Ofori attributed the expected change to the improved international outlook.

He said "fuel prices are likely to go down" should stability in global markets be maintained, citing Ghana's heavy reliance on crude oil prices as the primary driver of local pump prices.

The development marks a notable shift from recent trends. Prior to the ceasefire, rising crude prices combined with a depreciating cedi had placed significant upward pressure on fuel costs at the pump, with earlier projections pointing to possible increases as recently as August.

Stability holds the key lower fuel prices

Despite the encouraging signals, Dr Ofori cautioned that any reduction would not be guaranteed.

The sustainability of lower prices hinges on continued calm in the Middle East, as a return to hostilities could quickly push crude prices back up and reverse the expected gains.

Ghana's fuel pricing mechanism is reviewed periodically and closely tracks movements in both global crude oil markets and the exchange rate of the cedi against major currencies.

A combination of unfavourable factors in either area has historically translated into higher costs for consumers.

The CBOD's assessment provides cautious optimism ahead of the next pricing review, though analysts and consumers alike will be watching developments in the Middle East closely in the weeks ahead.

Mahama orders reduction in diesel fuel prices

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Dramani Mahama had directed a GH¢2.00 per litre reduction in the regulatory margin on diesel, effective August 4, 2026.

The one-month relief measure targeted diesel only, with no corresponding reduction applied to petrol prices.

The government confirmed that the move was its second intervention aimed at addressing rising fuel costs driven by tensions in the Middle East and pressure on the cedi.

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Source: YEN.com.gh