Cameroon claimed a narrow win after converting a first-half penalty awarded following a VAR review

Ghana thought they had equalised late in the second half, but VAR ruled out the goal for offside

The defeat leaves the Black Queens needing a positive result against Mali to keep their knockout hopes alive

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Ghana's Black Queens suffered their first defeat at the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after a controversial 1-0 loss to Cameroon, with a second-half equaliser ruled out following a VAR review in Casablanca.

The result sent Cameroon into the quarter-finals, while Ghana were left with ground to make up in Group D.

Black Queens Suffer WAFCON Heartbreak After VAR Denies Dramatic Equaliser

Source: Twitter

Cameroon Take Lead After VAR Penalty Decision

The Black Queens began brightly at the Moulay Rachid Stadium, enjoying most of the early possession but struggling to break down Cameroon's well-organised defence.

Cameroon gradually settled into the contest and took the lead in the 18th minute after a lengthy VAR review awarded them a penalty for handball inside Ghana's box. Marie Ngah Manga calmly converted from the spot to put the Indomitable Lionesses ahead.

Ghana found it difficult to respond before the break as Cameroon's high press disrupted their rhythm. Coach Kim Lars Björkegren's side struggled to control midfield, while attackers Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah and Doris Boaduwaa received little service as Cameroon deservedly carried their advantage into half-time.

VAR Breaks Ghana's Hearts

The Black Queens returned with renewed urgency after Evelyn Badu replaced Ajegipina Zakaria at the start of the second half.

Ghana dominated possession and pushed Cameroon deep into their own half, with Portia Boakye forcing an excellent save from a powerful free-kick. Björkegren later introduced Princess Marfo as his side searched desperately for an equaliser.

That breakthrough appeared to arrive in the 77th minute.

A long ball from Benedicte Simon caused panic in the Cameroon defence before Doris Boaduwaa capitalised on a goalkeeping mistake. The loose ball eventually fell to Evelyn Badu, who finished confidently into the net.

However, celebrations were cut short after VAR ruled Boaduwaa offside in the build-up, disallowing the goal and leaving the Black Queens devastated.

Cameroon held firm for the remainder of the match to secure all three points and a place in the quarter-finals, while Ghana must now beat Mali to keep their hopes of reaching the knockout stage alive.

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Source: YEN.com.gh