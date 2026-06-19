Kennedy Agyapong, the former Assin Central MP, insists he will continue speaking on issues of governance and accountability despite criticism

Agyapong came under fire after accusing the NPP of failing to complete and operationalise the Afari Military Hospital during its eight years in office

He cautioned that continued criticism from within the NPP could lead him to disclose additional information about issues he says the public deserves to know

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Former Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has said he will not be silenced by criticism from within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) following his recent comments on governance and accountability.

His remarks come after some party members criticised him for accusing the NPP of failing to complete and operationalise the Afari Military Hospital during its eight years in government.

Kennedy Agyapong has defended his recent comments on the Afari Military Hospital and Agenda 111 projects. Photo credit: Kennedy Agyapong/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Speaking on Net 2 TV, Agyapong dismissed claims that his comments were driven by bitterness, insisting that he was speaking out in the interest of national development.

He maintained that Ghanaians deserve answers on key government projects, including the Agenda 111 hospital initiative.

The former NPP flagbearer aspirant also alleged that corruption remains a major challenge in Ghana's political system. He claimed that the practice of awarding public contracts in exchange for kickbacks is not limited to a single political party.

Agyapong further alleged that both the NPP and the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) have been linked to questionable procurement practices.

Watch the Facebook of Kennedy Agyapong venting his spleen

He claimed that his wife was once asked to pay a percentage of the value of a public contract before it could be awarded.

He warned that attempts to dismiss his concerns or portray him as bitter would not deter him from speaking publicly about issues he believes affect the country's development.

Neither the NPP nor the NDC has publicly responded to the allegations.

Source: YEN.com.gh