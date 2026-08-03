Veteran Ghanaian sports broadcaster Bismark Owusu Bempah, popularly known as Ayala, announced his resignation from Nhyira FM on Monday, August 3, 2026

The media personality spent 8 years at Multimedia Group Limited's Kumasi unit, where he built a widely recognised career in sports broadcasting

The broadcaster cited a desire to pursue a new challenge as the reason for leaving, describing his departure as a graceful goodbye

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Veteran Ghanaian sports broadcaster Bismark Owusu Bempah, popularly known as Ayala, has resigned from Nhyira FM and Multimedia Group Limited after eight years with the Kumasi-based media house.

Veteran sports presenter Bismark Owusu Bempah Ayala resigns from Nhyira FM after eight years at Multimedia Group Limited (MGL). Photo source: Bismark Owusu Bempah-Ayala

Source: Facebook

Ayala made the announcement on Monday, August 3, 2026, via a post on X (formerly Twitter), in which he reflected on his time at the organisation and confirmed he was moving on to a new professional chapter.

In the post, the broadcaster described joining Nhyira FM and Multimedia Group Limited as "a defining moment" in his career, one that provided him with a platform to grow and face challenges that sharpened his craft.

He expressed confidence that he gave his best during his tenure and stated he was proud of the legacy he leaves behind.

Ayala's message to colleagues and management

Ayala used his announcement to express heartfelt gratitude to both his colleagues and the leadership of Multimedia Group Limited, particularly those within the Kumasi unit.

He credited teamwork and shared purpose as central to what he and his colleagues were able to achieve together over the years.

Leaning on scripture to frame his departure, he referenced Ecclesiastes 3:1, noting that there is a season for everything under heaven.

Sports journalist Ayala added that it is often best to leave while the applause is still ringing, suggesting his exit is one made from a position of fulfilment rather than frustration.

The veteran media personality has not yet disclosed the details of his next role, but his announcement has clearly resonated with listeners and colleagues who have followed his career at one of Ghana's most prominent radio stations.

The X post of Bismark Owusu Bempah Ayala announcing his resignation from Nhyira FM and Multimedia Group is below:

Social media reacts to Ayala's resignation

The announcement drew warm responses from followers and well-wishers across social media, with many celebrating his loyalty and wishing him well in his next endeavour.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

benedict_wutaan wrote:

"Ayeeko, bossman. You showed loyalty, and that's adorable. All the best in your next chapter. Looking forward to the new challenge."

NanabaSammy said:

"I wish you all the best things in your next chapter, we will be there to support you as well. All love from this side."

NanaBaffour99 added:

"You're a solid presenter and narrator. I wish you all the best in your next chapter 🙌🏾."

Veteran journalist Heidi Giokos dismissed from eNCA

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that veteran South African journalist Heidi Giokos was dismissed from eNCA after over 15 years of service due to a breach of employment declaration rules.

The situation sparked widespread reactions, with many questioning the decision and expressing their support for Giokos, who has become a well-respected figure in the broadcasting community.

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Source: YEN.com.gh