Apple has announced that the iOS 27 operating system will launch before the end of 2026 with exciting new features

iPhone 11 series will receive an extra year of support, calming previous speculation about software updates

A list of the various iPhones and other Apple devices that will be eligible for iOS 27 updates has also emerged

Global tech giant Apple has announced that they are set to release their new operating system for their devices, iOS 27, sometime before the end of 2026.

The iPhone 10 XS Max and older models miss out as Apple releases a list of phones eligible for iOS 27. Photo source: Yuliia Kaveshnikova/Getty Images, Firdous Nazir/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The company unveiled the new iOS 27 at the 2026 edition of the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) at its Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, California, on Monday, June 8, 2026.

Apple announced that iOS 27 would have several exciting features, including a new Siri AI assistant upgrade with expanded intelligence, new and expanded child safety features, a refined user experience and performance improvements.

For now, the tech giant also announced the release of the operating system's developer beta, which is currently restricted to registered developers.

Which iPhones are eligible for iOS 27?

The tech giant also surprised many tech enthusiasts and customers, putting to bed several speculations by extending support for the iPhone 11 series for an additional year before declaring it older and outdated.

Months before the Developers Conference, rumours had emerged that the iPhone 11 series would no longer receive software updates from 2026, leaving its users in limbo.

The company announced that the upcoming software update will remain compatible with all iPhones supported by iOS 26.

As a result, the iPhone 11 series, like the newer models, will be eligible for the new iOS 27 and will only miss out on software support from 2027.

The second-generation or later version of the iPhone SE will also be eligible to receive the new operating system.

In all, the full list of phones that will be able to install iOS 27 is below:

iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 16e

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 17e

iPhone 17

iPhone Air

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

Despite being compatible with iOS 27, phones older than the iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max will not get the new Siri AI upgrade and other new Apple Intelligence features.

Which iPhones aren't eligible for iOS 27?

The iPhone XS Max and other iPhones declared outdated by Apple will not be compatible with the new iOS 27.

Also, iPhone and iPad users with supported devices will not have the new and improved Siri AI despite being eligible for the new operating system update.

List of Samsung phone models eligible for Android 17 updates in 2026 emerges. Photo source: Luibomyr Vorona/Getty Images, Tamer Soliman/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to Apple, the feature is delayed in the EU due to DMA regulatory requirements.

However, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple Vision Pro users in the EU and UK will not be affected and will get Siri AI at launch.

The TikTok video detailing the list of iPhones eligible for iOS 27 updates is below:

Samsung lists phones eligible for Android 17

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Samsung released a list of phones eligible for Android 17, which would be released later in 2026.

The tech giant cautioned users of its older devices about the security risks they would face by being ineligible for the update.

Source: YEN.com.gh