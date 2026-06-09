iPhone 10 XS Max and Older Models Miss Out As Apple Releases List of Phones Eligible for iOS 27
- Apple has announced that the iOS 27 operating system will launch before the end of 2026 with exciting new features
- iPhone 11 series will receive an extra year of support, calming previous speculation about software updates
- A list of the various iPhones and other Apple devices that will be eligible for iOS 27 updates has also emerged
Global tech giant Apple has announced that they are set to release their new operating system for their devices, iOS 27, sometime before the end of 2026.
The company unveiled the new iOS 27 at the 2026 edition of the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) at its Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, California, on Monday, June 8, 2026.
Apple announced that iOS 27 would have several exciting features, including a new Siri AI assistant upgrade with expanded intelligence, new and expanded child safety features, a refined user experience and performance improvements.
For now, the tech giant also announced the release of the operating system's developer beta, which is currently restricted to registered developers.
Which iPhones are eligible for iOS 27?
The tech giant also surprised many tech enthusiasts and customers, putting to bed several speculations by extending support for the iPhone 11 series for an additional year before declaring it older and outdated.
Months before the Developers Conference, rumours had emerged that the iPhone 11 series would no longer receive software updates from 2026, leaving its users in limbo.
The company announced that the upcoming software update will remain compatible with all iPhones supported by iOS 26.
As a result, the iPhone 11 series, like the newer models, will be eligible for the new iOS 27 and will only miss out on software support from 2027.
The second-generation or later version of the iPhone SE will also be eligible to receive the new operating system.
In all, the full list of phones that will be able to install iOS 27 is below:
- iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 Mini
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 13 Mini
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 15
- iPhone 15 Plus
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 16e
- iPhone 16
- iPhone 16 Pro
- iPhone 16 Pro Max
- iPhone 17e
- iPhone 17
- iPhone Air
- iPhone 17 Pro
- iPhone 17 Pro Max
Despite being compatible with iOS 27, phones older than the iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max will not get the new Siri AI upgrade and other new Apple Intelligence features.
Which iPhones aren't eligible for iOS 27?
The iPhone XS Max and other iPhones declared outdated by Apple will not be compatible with the new iOS 27.
Also, iPhone and iPad users with supported devices will not have the new and improved Siri AI despite being eligible for the new operating system update.
According to Apple, the feature is delayed in the EU due to DMA regulatory requirements.
However, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple Vision Pro users in the EU and UK will not be affected and will get Siri AI at launch.
The TikTok video detailing the list of iPhones eligible for iOS 27 updates is below:
Samsung lists phones eligible for Android 17
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Samsung released a list of phones eligible for Android 17, which would be released later in 2026.
The tech giant cautioned users of its older devices about the security risks they would face by being ineligible for the update.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh