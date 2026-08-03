Vinicius Jr has returned to Real Madrid training after an extended break following Brazil's 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign

The winger scored an impressive curler during his first session back, with Madrid sharing the footage on their official social media

Meanwhile, Arsenal have submitted an opening bid worth £115 million plus £10 million in add-ons for the 26-year-old

Vinicius Jr made an immediate impact on his return to Real Madrid training, scoring an exquisite curling goal during his first session back as speculation over his future continues to dominate headlines.

The Brazilian winger rejoined his teammates on August 3 after an extended post-season break following the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

After completing routine medical tests, the 26-year-old linked up with José Mourinho's squad at the club's training base.

Vinicius Jr returns to Real Madrid training after his extended vacation. Photos by Antonio Villalba.

Source: Getty Images

Vinicius Jr shines on Real Madrid return

A video shared by Real Madrid on social media quickly caught the attention of supporters, with Vinicius producing a composed, curling finish that highlighted the quality which has made him one of Europe's most sought-after forwards.

The eye-catching strike was a timely reminder of Vinicius' importance to Real Madrid as preparations for the new season gather pace.

Watch Vinicius' maiden training and goal, as shared on X:

His absence from Madrid's 2-2 pre-season draw against Fiorentina was planned, with the club allowing him additional time off after his international commitments. There are no injury concerns surrounding the forward.

The early signs from training suggest Vinicius has returned sharp and motivated, giving Mourinho another boost as he prepares for his first full campaign since returning to the Santiago Bernabéu.

Vinicius' future remains uncertain

Despite his impressive return, uncertainty over Vinicius' long-term future remains.

The Brazilian has just one year left on his current contract, and reports in Spain suggest negotiations over a new deal have stalled.

He is reportedly seeking a salary of around €20 million net per season, a substantial renewal bonus, and image rights arrangements similar to those enjoyed by Kylian Mbappé.

For now, Mourinho's position is unchanged. The Portuguese coach wants Vinicius to remain at the club and views him as a cornerstone of his plans, even as Arsenal continue to monitor developments closely.

Vinicius Jr's tribute to Real Madrid legend

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Vinicius Jr paid an emotional tribute to Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos.

The heartfelt message came as speculation over the Brazilian winger's future at the Santiago Bernabéu continued to grow.

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Source: YEN.com.gh