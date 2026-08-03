A vehicle that appears cheap abroad may become expensive after arriving at Tema Port

Engine size, manufacture year and Customs valuation quietly determine the final clearing bill

Several compact cars provide a more budget-friendly route for first-time importers

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Buying a vehicle abroad is only one part of the cost of owning a foreign-used car in Ghana. Importers must also consider shipping, Customs duty, taxes, terminal charges and clearing-agent fees before the vehicle can leave the port.

Cars with smaller engines that are cheaper to import and clear in Ghana. Image credit: Freepik, eurostarshipping

Source: UGC

According to the Ghana Revenue Authority, Customs uses a vehicle’s chassis number to identify its engine capacity, fuel type, manufacture year, body type and other specifications.

The duty is not calculated solely from the amount paid at an auction or dealership abroad.

This means buyers searching for affordable cars should pay close attention to the exact engine and year rather than focusing only on the model’s name.

What makes a car cheaper to clear?

Small petrol engines generally offer the best opportunity for lower import duty. GRA’s published tariff places petrol vehicles with engines not exceeding 1,000cc in the five per cent import-duty band.

Petrol cars above 1,000cc but not exceeding 3,000cc generally fall within the 10 per cent band, while those above 3,000cc attract 20 per cent. Other taxes and port-related charges are added afterwards.

Age is equally important. Vehicles more than 10 years old attract an additional overage penalty.

For someone importing in 2026, targeting a 2016 or newer vehicle is therefore safer, although the exact manufacture date and ICUMS assessment must be checked before shipping.

Here are seven models buyers can consider:

Affordable car Engine size to target Main advantage Suzuki Alto 660cc–1.0L Very small engine and low fuel consumption Kia Picanto 1.0L Affordable and easy to maintain Hyundai i10 1.0L Compact and fuel-efficient Toyota Vitz/Yaris 1.0L Strong resale value and available spare parts Nissan March/Micra 1.0L–1.2L Economical for city driving Chevrolet Spark 1.0L Low purchase price and compact body Honda Fit/Jazz 1.3L Spacious interior and good fuel economy

Recent 2026 market estimates placed the Suzuki Alto’s total landed cost at approximately GH₵55,000 to GH₵85,000.

The Kia Picanto and Hyundai i10 were estimated at GH₵60,000 to GH₵90,000, while some Toyota Vitz models ranged from GH₵65,000 to GH₵100,000.

These are only indicative ranges and can change with exchange rates, shipping costs, vehicle condition and Customs valuation.

Check the exact car before paying

The 1.0-litre version of a car may attract a different import-duty rate from the 1.2-litre or 1.5-litre version of the same model. For example, a 1.0-litre Picanto may fall within the five per cent import-duty band, while the 1.2-litre version generally moves into the 10 per cent category.

Buyers should therefore request the VIN before paying for any vehicle and enter it into the official GRA Used Vehicle Duty Calculator.

The result remains an estimate, but it can prevent an importer from purchasing a seemingly affordable car that later attracts an unexpectedly high clearing bill.

For the lowest possible cost, the Suzuki Alto, 1.0-litre Kia Picanto, Hyundai i10 and Toyota Vitz are among the strongest options.

However, affordability should also include spare-parts availability, fuel consumption, resale value and the vehicle’s condition after it arrives in Ghana.

Rough cost of Toyota Vitz port clearance

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that buyers looking to import Toyota Vitz vehicles often have to factor in port clearing costs before making a decision.

The amount can vary depending on model year, engine size, valuation, and other import-related charges, with newer versions generally more expensive.

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Source: YEN.com.gh