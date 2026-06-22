The European Parliament approved stricter migration measures in a bid to control the menace of illegal migration

Under the new EU policy, failed asylum-seekers can be deported to 'return hubs' in non-EU countries

The move raises serious concerns for Ghanaians and other Africans seeking asylum or residency in Europe

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The European Parliament has passed sweeping new migration rules that could significantly affect Ghanaians and other Africans living in or attempting to reach Europe.

The EU lawmakers on Tuesday, June 17, 2026, voted to approve tougher migration measures granting member states broader powers to deport failed asylum-seekers, according to a Reuters report.

EU approves stricter migration rules, allowing deportations and “return hubs” for illegal migrants outside member states. Image credit: ISABEL INFANTES, RAJESH JANTILAL / Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What the new EU Migration law means

Under the newly approved policy, any non-EU national found staying illegally within a member state will be required to leave "immediately or within a given time." Critically, the law allows EU countries to establish so-called "return hubs", detention-style facilities located in non-EU countries that have signed agreements with EU member states.

This means a Ghanaian or any African migrant whose asylum application is rejected could be transferred to a third country rather than being allowed to remain in Europe while appealing their case.

The policy is widely seen as a reflection of the growing anti-immigration sentiment sweeping across Europe and the rising influence of far-right political movements on EU policymaking.

The new EU law marks a pivotal shift in European migration policy, and its full consequences for Ghanaians and other African nationals in Europe are expected to unfold in the months ahead.

Impact on Ghanaians and African migrants

Ghana has a significant diaspora community spread across Europe, with many Ghanaians residing in countries like Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and France. While some have legal status, thousands of undocumented Ghanaians and other West Africans risk being directly affected by the new measures.

Advocacy groups have long warned that tougher deportation frameworks disproportionately impact African migrants, many of whom flee economic hardship, political instability, or conflict.

The introduction of offshore return hubs raises additional human rights concerns about the conditions migrants may face upon transfer.

The development has sparked strong reactions across social media, particularly among Africans who see the move as another barrier to legal migration and protection.

Thousands of African migrants, including Ghanaians, are set to be deported from Europe due to new migration laws. Photo credit: FETHI BELAID/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Below is the DW Facebook post announcing EU approval of immigration policies:

Reactions to the EU Migration vote

Social media users across Africa shared passionate responses to the news, with many calling on Africans to redirect their energy toward fixing problems at home.

Sipho Mabena wrote:

"It's mostly the Travellers who are running away from their countries roaming the world and causing trouble."

Sbu Loyisa Gomazana Ntethe wrote:

"As South Africans we doing the same. People will remain in their countries and fix them by force or fire."

Dorcas MamQwathi Njila wrote:

"Fun Facts!!! No South African goes to extreme measures to get to European countries!!!"

Paul Soko wrote:

"Or maybe they should put floating Bombs and Spikes on their waters. Simple. Go at your own risk."

Law Abiding Citizen wrote:

"Good, now Africans will stay in their countries and fight for their rights."

Ifeanyilochukwu Umeh wrote:

"It left for Africans to stop allowing Europe to interfere in our politics and economy."

US to deport 355 West Africans

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US has announced that 355 people from West Africa are set to be deported from the country.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the names and photos of those to be deported in the coming weeks.

Nigeria tops the list of countries with the highest number of citizens set for deportation, with 110 individuals.

Source: YEN.com.gh