A family member of late actress Beverly Afaglo spoke to the media at Accra International Airport on July 28, 2026

The relative disclosed that Beverly had carefully structured her business affairs during her illness before she passed

Beverly Afaglo's shawarma business is among the ventures she reportedly made arrangements to keep running after her death

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A family member of late Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo has disclosed that she took deliberate steps to secure the future of her businesses long before her passing, describing her as someone who planned with remarkable foresight despite battling illness.

The disclosure came on July 28, 2026, at Accra International Airport, where the relative spoke to the media following the return of Choirmaster, Beverly's husband, from the United States.

The late Beverly Afaglo's family member shares new information about her shawarma business. Photo credit: @beverlyafaglo.

Source: Instagram

Beverly Afaglo's business plans before her demise

According to the family member, Beverly used the period of her illness to put her affairs in order rather than leave things to chance.

"The good news is that Beverly, a very strong woman, had carefully planned things very well. She was sick for a while, so she planned and structured her business so well before her demise," he said.

The relative offered further reassurance to fans and the public who had expressed concern about what would become of her ventures, particularly her shawarma business, which had become closely associated with her brand.

"The shawarma business would still thrive even in her absence. I don't think there's anything to worry about since everything is under control," he added.

The Instagram video is below:

Choirmaster returns amid family's tribute to Beverly

The airport gathering drew attention not only because of Choirmaster's return but also because of the portrait that emerged of Beverly as a woman who remained composed and forward-thinking even in her final chapter. The family's message was one of stability rather than uncertainty, with the relative emphasising that her careful planning means those who depended on her business need not fear disruption.

Beverly Afaglo, who was widely respected in Ghana's entertainment industry, passed away after a period of illness. Praye Tiatia of the music group Praye also paid tribute to her around the time of her passing, describing her as the first woman to get close to him within the group.

The Instagram video is below:

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Source: YEN.com.gh