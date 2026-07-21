Panama Releases List of African Countries Eligible for Visa-Free Entry

Panama's government has officially published a list of African countries whose citizens qualify for visa-free entry into the Central American nation

Nine African nations made the list, drawn primarily from southern Africa and island states, with no West or East African country included

Panama has set a maximum stay of three months for visa-free travellers from eligible African nations

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Panama's government has officially confirmed a list of African countries whose citizens are permitted to enter the Central American nation without a visa.

Citizens from eligible African nations may enter, remain in, and travel within Panama for up to three months without securing a visa in advance.

Panama lists nine African countries eligible for visa-free entry, allowing citizens to stay for three months. Explore essential information on this new travel policy. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The arrangement covers short-term purposes such as tourism and family visits, but does not extend to employment.

African countries on Panama's visa-free list

Nine African nations feature on the list: Botswana, Comoros, Madagascar, Mauritius, Namibia, the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, São Tomé and Príncipe, Seychelles, and South Africa.

The selection is concentrated among island nations and southern African states. No West or East African country appears on the list, which means citizens of Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, and Ethiopia are not covered by the arrangement and must apply for a visa through standard procedures before travelling to Panama.

What the visa-free access allows

For eligible travellers, the agreement removes a notable administrative hurdle. Citizens of the nine qualifying countries need only a valid passport and standard supporting documents, such as proof of onward travel or confirmed accommodation, to pass through immigration on arrival.

Panama sits at the narrowest point of the American continent and is home to the internationally recognised Panama Canal.

Its dollarised economy, tropical climate, and standing as a regional commercial centre have made it a draw for both tourists and business visitors from across the world.

Panama's full list of visa-free eligible countries, covering nationals from multiple continents, remains accessible on the government's official website for travellers wishing to confirm their status ahead of any planned trip.

Tunisia grants visa-free entry to 22 African countries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Tunisia had extended visa-free access to citizens of 22 African nations.

The move allows them to stay for up to 90 days, positioning the North African country as one of the continent’s more accessible travel destinations.

The arrangement, published by the Tunisian visa authority, removes the need for travellers from a wide range of African countries to apply for visas before travelling.

Source: YEN.com.gh