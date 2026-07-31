Ghana's Gender Minister Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey visited injured pupils at the 37 Military Hospital after a school bus crash on the Dzorwulu–Accra Mall road

Dr Lartey assured families that President Mahama's government will cover all medical costs so parents can focus on supporting their children's recovery

The minister also praised emergency responders and hospital staff, saying investigations will establish what caused the accident

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Ghana's Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, has promised that the government will foot the medical bills of children injured in Thursday, July 31, 2026's school bus accident on the Dzorwulu–Accra Mall stretch in Accra.

Ghana's Gender Minister Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey visits injured pupils after a Dzorwulu bus crash, assuring families of government support for medical costs. Image credit: Citinewsroom

Source: UGC

The Gender Minister committed during a visit to the 37 Military Hospital on July 31, 2026, where several of the injured pupils are receiving treatment following a collision between a school bus and a tipper truck.

Government steps in after Dzorwulu crash

Speaking to families gathered at the hospital, Dr Lartey described the accident as heartbreaking and extended her sympathies to both the children and their loved ones.

She made clear that no parent would be left to bear the financial burden of treatment, stating that the government under President John Dramani Mahama is firmly committed to supporting the pupils through their recovery.

Dr Lartey also took time to acknowledge those who responded to the scene.

She commended the Ghana National Fire Service, the Ghana Police Service, other security agencies, and members of the public who rushed to help rescue the children in the immediate aftermath of the crash.

The minister reserved particular praise for the management and medical staff of the 37 Military Hospital, citing their swift and dedicated response to the emergency.

She added that a full investigation into the circumstances of the accident is underway and that accountability will be enforced where necessary once the findings are established.

The Facebook post below has the government announcing its support for the victims of the July 31, 2026 Dworwulu school bus crash.

6-year-old dies in Dworwulu school bus crash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a six-year-old girl died after a tipper truck collided with a school bus at Airport Junction on the Accra Mall–Dzorwulu stretch in Accra on Thursday, July 30.

Citi News confirmed that the child passed away at approximately 8:00 p.m. that evening while receiving treatment at the Police Hospital, having sustained severe injuries during the impact.

The collision took place at around 2:00 p.m. when a tipper truck crashed into a school bus reportedly belonging to Ask God Preparatory School in Ashaiman.

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Source: YEN.com.gh