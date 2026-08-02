The Musicians Union of Ghana sent a delegation to Ebo Taylor's final funeral rites in Saltpond on Saturday, August 1

MUSIGA presented a cash donation of GH¢5,000 to the family of the highlife legend who died on February 7, 2026, at age 90

Several prominent figures attended the ceremony, including Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, Pat Thomas, Rocky Dawuni and Abeiku Santana

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has honoured late highlife icon Ebo Taylor at his final funeral rites, held in Saltpond on Saturday, August 1, with the union describing him as one of the most consequential figures in the country's music history.

Ghanaian musician Ebo Taylor rocking his signature hat before his death in February 2026. Photo credit: @musiga.

Source: Facebook

MUSIGA executives attend Ebo Taylor's funeral

A delegation from Accra represented the union at the ceremony, led by MUSIGA executive and CEO of EML Entertainment Ltd, Emmanuel Emmel Kwame Edem Doe-Bruce.

The delegation joined hundreds of mourners, fellow musicians and dignitaries who gathered to bid farewell to the celebrated guitarist, composer and producer.

After meeting with the bereaved family to offer condolences, MUSIGA presented a cash donation of GH¢5,000 to help offset funeral expenses.

The Facbook videos from Ebo Taylor's funeral are below:

MUSIGA celebrates Ebo Taylor's highlife legacy

Speaking on behalf of the union, the delegation credited Ebo Taylor with helping lay the foundations of Ghana's modern music industry.

According to MUSIGA, his influence stretched well beyond his recordings, with his international work playing a significant role in lifting Ghanaian highlife onto the world stage and contributing to the very establishment and growth of the union itself.

Taylor, who passed away on February 7, 2026, at the age of 90, built a career spanning more than six decades.

Widely regarded as one of the architects of both modern highlife and Afrobeat, his work shaped the sound of an era and continued to influence musicians across Ghana and the wider continent long after his peak years.

Ebo Taylor entertains crowd before his death in February 2026. Photo credit: @ebotaylor.

Source: UGC

Rocky Dawuni attends Ebo Taylor's funeral

The funeral drew a notable gathering of industry figures and public personalities. Highlife veterans Gyedu-Blay Ambolley and Pat Thomas were among those who attended, as was reggae star Rocky Dawuni.

Deputy CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority Abeiku Santana also made an appearance, alongside representatives from the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, traditional rulers and other dignitaries.

MUSIGA closed its tribute with a pledge to do more for Ghana's living music legends, committing to recognise and support veterans before they are gone, so their contributions to the country's cultural heritage are preserved and celebrated while they can still witness it.

The Facebook video is below:

Ebo Taylor to release new album at 88

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ebo Taylor, an 88-year-old legend in Ghanaian music, who released a new song titled Obra Akyedzi (Gift of Life).

The viral song was the second track off his eagerly awaited album Jazz Is Dead, is scheduled to be released in October.

The song received a lot of attention on social media.

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Source: YEN.com.gh