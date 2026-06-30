Ghana's High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Quarshie, has urged Ghanaians to close their businesses and stay indoors as the planned June 30 anti-immigrant protests get underway

He also advised Ghanaians sheltering in churches and hotels while awaiting repatriation to remain indoors and coordinate with the assigned police for protection

The warning comes as thousands of African migrants flee South Africa, with around 25,000 individuals, including 15,000 Malawians, already repatriated according to the Border Management Authority

Ghana's High Commissioner to South Africa, H.E. Benjamin Quarshie, has issued a strong advisory to Ghanaians living in the country as the planned June 30 anti-immigrant protests get underway.

Benjamin Quarshie urges Ghanaians to close their businesses as the planned June 30 anti-immigrant protests get underway. Image credit: Benjamin Quarshie, South Africa protests (Instagram & Facebook)

Source: Instagram

The diplomat urged Ghanaians to temporarily close their businesses and avoid unnecessary movement as authorities continue to monitor the security situation.

Tensions have been rising in South Africa following renewed calls by anti-immigrant groups for the removal of undocumented foreign nationals.

Several activists, including Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and her March and March movement, have publicly campaigned for the demonstrations.

The ongoing June 30 protests have heightened fears of possible xenophobic attacks, prompting several African governments to begin precautionary measures for their nationals.

In addition, the protests have also heightened clashes between foreign nationals and South African police, with similar incidents reported between Malawians and law enforcement in recent days.

The X video showing Malawian nationals clashing with South African police during a protest is below.

Benjamin Quarshie warns Ghanaians of protests

Looking ahead to the protests, High Commissioner Benjamin Quarshie released a video advising Ghanaians to shut their shops and businesses for the day to minimise the risk of being caught up in any unrest.

He also appealed to Ghanaians who have been temporarily accommodated in churches and hotels while awaiting repatriation to remain indoors and coordinate with the police assigned to protect them.

Quarshie further advised that anyone who needed to leave should carry valid identification and legal immigration documents at all times.

He said:

"On 30 June, we urge you not to open up your businesses as the protests go on. We also urge that those who have been placed in hotels and churches as you await the next repatriation, please coordinate with the police assigned to protect you and stay indoors. We want to avoid the occurrence of anything bad happening while being protected by the police."

The X video of High Commissioner Benjamin Quarshie's advisory is below.

Ghana evacuates citizens from South Africa

Ghana has already begun evacuating some of its nationals from South Africa as concerns over possible xenophobic violence continue to grow.

The first group of evacuees, comprising around 350 Ghanaians, arrived safely in Ghana in mid-June 2026, with more than 800 others having registered with the Ghana High Commission in Pretoria for voluntary return.

Ghana's High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Quarshie, says he is working on repatriating more Ghanaians in South Africa. Image credit: Benjamin Quarshie (Instagram).

Source: Instagram

Thousands flee South Africa as deadline arrives

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, thousands of African migrants have fled South Africa as the unofficial June 30 deadline set by citizen-led anti-immigrant groups arrived, with transit hubs overwhelmed amid fears of renewed xenophobic violence.

The governments of Malawi, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Ghana and Nigeria have been coordinating mass repatriations in an unprecedented joint effort. The Border Management Authority reports that around 25,000 individuals have already been repatriated, including 15,000 Malawians.

Source: YEN.com.gh