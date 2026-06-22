Sandra Onyenucheya, the former wife of television host Frank Edoho, has shared a new post featuring a man on her Instagram Story

The Instagram post comes months after public interest in her personal life following the end of her marriage to Frank Edoho

Sandra's latest post has once again drawn attention to her personal life, sparking discussion among followers online

Sandra Onyenucheya, the former wife of television presenter Frank Edoho, has drawn public attention after sharing a photo featuring herself and an unidentified man on social media.

The image, posted on her Instagram Story, showed Sandra seated across from the man during what appeared to be a private outing.

A recent Instagram Story by Sandra Onyenucheya, the ex-wife of Frank Edoho has drawn attention to her personal life. Photo credit: Sandra Onyenucheya,Frank Edoho/Instagram

Source: Instagram

His identity was deliberately concealed with an emoji, leaving followers unable to recognise him. Accompanying the post was a brief caption that read, “He makes me extremely happy,” a message that quickly sparked reactions among her followers.

Sandra did not provide further details about the man or the circumstances of their meeting.

The post comes months after her personal life became a topic of public discussion following the end of her marriage to Frank Edoho. At the time, online speculation also linked her to singer Chike, fuelled by rumours circulating on social media.

Watch Sandra Onyenucheya's Instagram post stirring controversy online:

She later addressed the claims, denying any romantic involvement with the singer and stating that she was single and free to make her own relationship choices. Chike did not publicly respond to the rumours.

Her latest post has again placed her personal life in the spotlight, with many social media users reacting to the image and its unclear context.

Source: YEN.com.gh