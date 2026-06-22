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Sandra Onyenucheya Shares Photo With Mystery Man, Sparks Public Interest
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Sandra Onyenucheya Shares Photo With Mystery Man, Sparks Public Interest

by  Edwin Abanga
2 min read
  • Sandra Onyenucheya, the former wife of television host Frank Edoho, has shared a new post featuring a man on her Instagram Story
  • The Instagram post comes months after public interest in her personal life following the end of her marriage to Frank Edoho
  • Sandra's latest post has once again drawn attention to her personal life, sparking discussion among followers online

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Sandra Onyenucheya, the former wife of television presenter Frank Edoho, has drawn public attention after sharing a photo featuring herself and an unidentified man on social media.

The image, posted on her Instagram Story, showed Sandra seated across from the man during what appeared to be a private outing.

Sandra Onyenucheya, Frank Edoho, Chike, Nigerian celebrity, celebrity relationship, Instagram story, social media post, mystery man, relationship rumours, entertainment news, Nigerian media personality, public figure, online reactions, celebrity gossip
A recent Instagram Story by Sandra Onyenucheya, the ex-wife of Frank Edoho has drawn attention to her personal life. Photo credit: Sandra Onyenucheya,Frank Edoho/Instagram
Source: Instagram

His identity was deliberately concealed with an emoji, leaving followers unable to recognise him. Accompanying the post was a brief caption that read, “He makes me extremely happy,” a message that quickly sparked reactions among her followers.

Sandra did not provide further details about the man or the circumstances of their meeting.

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The post comes months after her personal life became a topic of public discussion following the end of her marriage to Frank Edoho. At the time, online speculation also linked her to singer Chike, fuelled by rumours circulating on social media.

Watch Sandra Onyenucheya's Instagram post stirring controversy online:

She later addressed the claims, denying any romantic involvement with the singer and stating that she was single and free to make her own relationship choices. Chike did not publicly respond to the rumours.

Her latest post has again placed her personal life in the spotlight, with many social media users reacting to the image and its unclear context.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Edwin Abanga avatar

Edwin Abanga (Entertainment Editor) Edwin is a trained Communicator with over five years of writing experience for various online portals, including Scooper News. He is a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), now UNIMAC-IJ. You can contact him via email: eabanga21@gmail.com.

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