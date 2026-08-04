Ghanaian President John Mahama toured the Bob Marley Museum in Kingston alongside Jamaican PM Andrew Holness and Culture Minister Olivia Grange

The visit to the iconic Old Hope Road landmark followed high-level bilateral discussions between Ghana and Jamaica

PM Holness spoke of shared history and cultural ties between both nations, pointing to trade and investment as key areas of cooperation

Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama has visited the Bob Marley Museum in Kingston, Jamaica, joining Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Culture Minister Olivia Grange for a tour of the iconic site on Old Hope Road.

The museum, housed in the former residence of the reggae legend widely regarded across Africa as a symbol of liberation and Pan-African resistance, served as a fitting backdrop for a visit centred on the historical bonds shared between the two nations.

President John Mahama visits Bob Marley Museum in Jamaica with Prime Minister Andrew Holness after holding bilateral talks. Photo credit: Graphic Online.

Source: UGC

Ghana and Jamaica deepen cultural ties

According to a report by Graphic Online,he cultural engagement came on the heels of substantive bilateral discussions between the Ghanaian and Jamaican delegations.

The two sides examined ways to expand cooperation across strategic economic sectors, with a view to creating tangible opportunities for citizens in both countries.

Prime Minister Holness reflected on the significance of President Mahama's visit within the broader context of the relationship between Ghana and Jamaica.

"As two nations with shared history and strong cultural connections, we continue to build on our partnership through South-South cooperation, expanding opportunities in trade, investment, and economic development," he stated.

Bilateral talks focus on economic cooperation

The deliberations between the two governments centred on reinforcing diplomatic relations and identifying sectors capable of driving meaningful economic growth.

Prime Minister Holness indicated confidence in the direction of the partnership, expressing his expectation that it would continue to strengthen and yield lasting benefits for both Jamaica and Ghana.

The visit to the Bob Marley Museum underscored the cultural dimension of the Ghana-Jamaica relationship, one that extends well beyond diplomacy into shared historical memory and identity, particularly given the deep resonance of the reggae icon's legacy across the African continent.

Mahama honours promise to reitred army commanders

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama had fulfilled his pledge to retired Ghana Armed Forces commanders by presenting each of them with a Toyota Land Cruiser.

The vehicles replaced armoured cars that had previously been allocated to the retired officers as part of their retirement benefits but were later withdrawn.

The then Chief of Defence Staff, Lt Gen William Agyapong, handed over the vehicles on behalf of the President at General Headquarters in Accra on Friday, July 31.

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Source: YEN.com.gh