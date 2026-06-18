The younger sister of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has shared heartfelt memories of him just hours before his burial

The actor passed away on May 11, 2026, after battling metastatic kidney cancer, leaving behind family, colleagues, and fans in mourning

The posts have generated strong emotional responses, with many expressing sympathy and solidarity with the grieving family

Tressure Amarachukwu Ekubo, younger sister of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, has shared emotional tributes and personal memories of her brother just hours before his burial in Arochukwu, Abia State.

Alexx Ekubo passed away on May 11, 2026, at the age of 40 after a battle with metastatic kidney cancer.

Tressure Amarachukwu Ekubo shares emotional memories of her late brother Alexx Ekubo ahead of his burial. Photo credit: TreasureEkubo/TikTok

Source: TikTok

His passing has continued to draw tributes from family members, colleagues, and fans across the entertainment industry. His service of songs was held on June 10, followed by a wake-keep on June 17, ahead of his final interment on June 18.

In a series of posts shared on TikTok, Tressure Ekubo posted photographs capturing moments from childhood to adulthood with her late brother.

One of the images showed Alexx carrying her as a baby, while others reflected their close bond over the years.

She accompanied the posts with a heartfelt message describing her grief and the difficulty of adjusting to life without him.

Watch the heartfelt TikTok video here:

She noted that they had never gone a month without speaking and said the loss had left a deep void in her life.

She described Alexx as her closest confidant and expressed how much she misses him, adding that she continues to hold on to his memory as the family prepares for his final burial rites.

Source: YEN.com.gh