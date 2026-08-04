A Ghanaian woman alleged that hospital staff offered to purchase her newborn baby girl shortly after she gave birth on May 23, 2026

The woman claimed she agreed to the sale and told her family the baby had died, keeping the alleged arrangement secret for three months

She has now broken her silence, saying she wants her baby returned and the alleged practices at the facility exposed

A Ghanaian woman has come forward with a disturbing account, alleging that staff at a hospital offered to buy her newborn baby girl shortly after she gave birth, paying her GH¢27,000 of an agreed GH¢30,000.

Speaking on Ahenfie FM on August 3, 2026, the woman described a harrowing delivery on May 23, 2026, during which she said her baby became stuck and she suffered serious complications.

Ohenini Adazoa hosts a woman who claims hospital staff offered to purchase her newborn baby girl shortly after she gave birth on May 23, 2026. Credit: Ohenini Adazoa

Source: Facebook

Speaking to Ohenini Adazoa, she alleged that despite her pleas for a small incision to ease the delivery, the midwife refused, saying they would be unable to stitch her up afterwards.

"I was given forced labour at the hospital. I was in severe pain due to that, which resulted in me suffering complications. The opening of my womb got torn due to the forced labour. My baby had gotten stuck, so I asked them to make at least a small cut to pave the way for the baby to come out, but I was told that if they did, they wouldn't be able to suture me up since they don't know how to do it."

Woman Claims She Was Offered GH¢30,000 for Her Baby

After the birth, the woman alleged that hospital staff approached her with an offer to take the child in exchange for GH¢30,000.

She said she accepted and subsequently told her relatives the baby had not survived.

"My baby finally came out, and they told me they would take the child, so I called home to inform them that the baby had died. The hospital told me they would take my baby girl in exchange for GH¢30,000."

She added that the midwife instructed her to leave the baby at the facility before being discharged the following day, which she did.

The child's father and his family, she noted, raised no questions, having shown little interest throughout the pregnancy.

Woman Receives Less Than the Agreed Amount

When it came to payment, the woman alleged she received GH₵27,000 rather than the full agreed sum. She was told the remaining GH¢3,000 had been used to cover expenses related to her pregnancy care.

"They initially gave me GH¢27,000 immediately after they took my baby, and they said they had used some of the money to cater to my pregnancy, which was why they gave me the GH¢27,000," she said. She also alleged that threats from those involved had kept her silent for three months.

The woman said she has now chosen to speak out because she wants her daughter back and hopes to draw attention to what she described as dangerous and unlawful practices taking place within some health facilities.

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Source: YEN.com.gh