BBC journalist Akwasi Sarpong filmed a walkthrough of the London workspace where Komla Dumor worked before his death in January 2014

Sarpong pointed out Dumor's former desk, describing the late Ghanaian broadcaster as a 'boss player' who did his magic from that spot

Ghanaian blogger Nkonkonsa reposted the video, which has since gone viral among fans paying tribute to the iconic journalist

A short walkthrough video has reignited deep affection for one of Ghana's most celebrated broadcast journalists, more than a decade after his passing.

Komla Dumor's old desk and workstation at the BBC surfaces online during a tour by Ghanaian colleague, Akwasi Sarpong. Image credit: GaDangbeKingdom, @nkonkonsa/Instagram

Source: Facebook

BBC journalist [Akwasi Sarpong filmed a tour of the London office space where his late colleague Komla Dumor used to work, pointing out the specific desk from which the iconic Ghanaian broadcaster operated. The clip was later reshared by popular Ghanaian blogger Eugene Osafo Nkansah, widely known as Nkonkonsa, where it quickly caught fire online.

Inside Komla Dumor's former BBC workspace

Shot in a selfie-style walking format, the video shows Sarpong moving through what he describes as the BBC Africa television production area at the broadcaster's London head office. He pauses to identify Dumor's former workstation, saying the spot was where "the boss player did his magic from."

Sarpong noted that the desk is no longer occupied by the same team, explaining that the BBC Africa unit has since relocated its base of operations to Nairobi.Ghanaian media personality Dede Chancelor, who was on tour of the studio, fondly recalls Dumor's tall frame and remarkable presence.

Remembering broadcasting giant Komla Dumor

Komla Dumor was born in 1972 and rose to become one of the most recognisable faces on BBC World News. Before joining the BBC, he built his career in Ghana, where he worked at Joy FM, before moving to London to anchor flagship programmes including *Focus on Africa*. His warmth, commanding delivery, and sharp intellect earned him a devoted following across the continent and beyond.

He died suddenly in January 2014 at the age of 41, a loss that sent shockwaves through journalism circles worldwide and left a profound void in African media.

Watch the Instagram video of Akwasi Sarpong's tour of Komla Dumor's former BBC desk below.

The video has drawn a wave of emotion from viewers who grew up watching Dumor on screen, with many using the footage as an opportunity to reflect on his legacy and the mark he left on African storytelling at a global level.

Ghanaian journalist pays tribute to Komla Dumor

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian journalist Godwin Asediba paid tribute to Komla Dumor after joining the BBC.

The 2024 GJA Journalist of the Year joined the BBC Focus on Africa Team after resigning from his position at Media General and said he hopes to emulate the strides the late Komla Dumor chalked during his time there. Read more:

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Source: YEN.com.gh