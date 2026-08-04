Apostle Solomon Oduro meets Bishop Noel Jones 21 years after prophetic vision

Apostle Solomon Oduro Meets Bishop Noel Jones! In 2005, Apostle Solomon Oduro received a vision from the Lord that one day he would meet renowned American preacher Bishop Noel Jones, who would affirm his global ministry.

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Though they had never met, the vision remained alive for 21 years. On 29th July 2026, in Los Angeles, USA, God fulfilled His Word.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Apostle Solomon Oduro finally met Bishop Noel Jones, who prayed over him, Ghana, and the body of Christ in the nation.

A divine promise has become a reality, marking the beginning of a new season of greater global impact.

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This prophetic encounter is expected to bring fresh fire and momentum to a conference hosted by Apostle Solomon Oduro called Fire Conference, scheduled for 25th–27th September 2026, as thousands gather in anticipation of a mighty move of God.

Source: YEN.com.gh