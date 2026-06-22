A tense incident unfolded at a market in Nigeria after a man allegedly locked his wife inside their shop following a disagreement over sales

The neighbour who filmed the event described the situation as unacceptable and urged better handling of domestic disputes

The incident has since sparked discussion within the community about conflict resolution and conduct within marriages

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A tense situation unfolded at a market in Nigeria after a man allegedly locked his wife inside their shop following a disagreement over business proceeds.

Eyewitnesses said the incident occurred after the woman reportedly sold goods worth about 15,000 naira without informing her husband. In response, the man allegedly secured the shop with a padlock, leaving her inside for nearly two hours.

A market dispute in Nigeria leads to a tense scene after a woman is allegedly locked inside a shop by her husband. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A neighbour who filmed the scene described the situation as alarming, saying the woman remained locked inside while calling out for help. According to her, she repeatedly appealed for the door to be opened as concerned residents gathered at the location.

The growing crowd expressed worry over the situation, with some threatening to force entry if the man did not return in time. The neighbour criticised the act, describing it as unacceptable treatment of a spouse.

After some time, the husband returned and unlocked the shop, drawing immediate attention from onlookers. The woman appeared distressed and remained seated briefly inside before stepping out quietly through the crowd.

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She later left the scene without further confrontation, while the husband stayed behind as residents questioned his actions. The incident has since sparked discussion within the market community about conflict resolution and treatment within marriages.

Source: YEN.com.gh