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'Jakpa Humbled My CV': Ex-Stockbroker Opens Up About Starting Over in the UK
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'Jakpa Humbled My CV': Ex-Stockbroker Opens Up About Starting Over in the UK

by  Edwin Abanga
2 min read
  • A young man has shared his experience of relocating to the United Kingdom and the challenges he faced rebuilding his career abroad
  • He said he previously worked in Nigeria’s financial sector as a stockbroker and investment analyst before moving to the UK
  • He noted that relocation often resets professional progress, describing the experience as both challenging and humbling

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A young Nigerian man has shared his experience of adjusting to life in the United Kingdom after relocating from Nigeria, highlighting the professional and personal challenges he faced during the transition.

The man, identified on social media as @TimeyinI, said he previously worked in Nigeria’s financial sector as a stockbroker and investment analyst before deciding to move abroad in search of better opportunities.

Nigeria, United Kingdom, UK migration, japa, Nigerian diaspora, relocation, career change, stockbroker, investment analyst, Amazon warehouse
A Nigerian man has opened up about the reality of rebuilding his career after relocating to the United Kingdom. Photo credit: Per-Anders Petterson/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

According to him, despite having a stable career in Lagos, he had to take up manual labour jobs upon arriving in the UK in order to support himself.

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He explained that he worked in an Amazon warehouse, where he was involved in picking and packing goods, as well as in an Aldi freezer section.

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He noted that the experience was a major adjustment, as he had to start over professionally while adapting to a new environment.

He later enrolled in school to pursue further studies aimed at repositioning himself for better opportunities.

Reflecting on his journey, he said many migrants underestimate the reality of relocation, noting that career paths often reset when moving abroad. He added that the process can be humbling before it eventually leads to progress.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Edwin Abanga avatar

Edwin Abanga (Entertainment Editor) Edwin is a trained Communicator with over five years of writing experience for various online portals, including Scooper News. He is a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), now UNIMAC-IJ. You can contact him via email: eabanga21@gmail.com.

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