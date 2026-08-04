Australia Launches Website To Help Foreigners Find Jobs and Relocate

Australia's government has launched a dedicated website to help foreign nationals identify job opportunities and begin the relocation process

The platform guides prospective migrants through eligibility checks and occupation matching based on their existing skills and qualifications

Australia joins Germany and the UK in running an official online portal designed to attract skilled foreign workers from across the world

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Australia has launched an official online platform aimed at helping foreign nationals secure employment and relocate to the country alongside their families.

The website provides a structured pathway that walks applicants through each stage of the process, from an initial eligibility assessment to identifying suitable occupations based on their professional background and qualifications.

Australia launches a new website to assist foreign nationals in finding job opportunities and navigating the relocation process. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Australia joins a growing global trend

The portal is designed to remove much of the complexity typically associated with international migration.

Prospective migrants can use the site to determine which roles they may qualify for, giving them a practical entry point before committing to a formal application.

The platform also covers the broader relocation process, including information for workers who plan to bring their families with them to Australia.

By providing a centralised, government-backed resource, the platform aims to give foreign nationals a clearer and more direct channel into one of the world's most competitive migration destinations.

How the Australian jobs platform works

The launch positions Australia alongside Germany and the United Kingdom, both of which have previously introduced similar digital portals to attract overseas talent. The move reflects a wider pattern among wealthier economies of using streamlined online tools to compete for skilled foreign workers on the global stage.

For Nigerians and other Africans considering international relocation, the platform offers an accessible starting point to explore opportunities in Australia without having to navigate complex immigration procedures independently.

The Australian government has not indicated a closing date for applications processed through the portal, and the site remains live for prospective migrants to begin their assessments.

UK unveils platform for foreigners seeking employment

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the United Kingdom government has launched an official job website to help foreign nationals search for employment opportunities.

The platform is accessible to prospective workers from any country who are exploring the possibility of relocating to the UK for work.

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Source: YEN.com.gh