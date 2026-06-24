A relative of former Dome Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo has publicly spoken about the alleged shooting incident that left the former lawmaker hospitalised

The dispute emerged following the death of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka and has continued to generate controversy within the organisation

Law enforcement authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident, while Sarah Adwoa Safo remains under medical care

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A relative of former Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has spoken publicly about the circumstances surrounding the alleged shooting incident that left the former lawmaker receiving medical treatment.

Speaking at a press briefing at the 37 Military Hospital, Nana Pomaa Nhyira, an aunt of Ms Safo, recounted what she said her niece told her about the incident.

A relative of former MP Sarah Adwoa Safo has spoken publicly about the shooting incident that left the former lawmaker receiving medical treatment. Photo credit: Adwoa Safo/Instagram

Source: Instagram

According to her, Ms Safo described experiencing a bright light during the attack and believed she received divine protection.

Nana Pomaa Nhyira expressed confidence in her niece's recovery and praised the medical team attending to her. She also voiced hope that investigations into the incident would lead to justice.

The alleged shooting occurred on June 21, 2026, at a property linked to Israel Kwadwo Safo, also known as Akofena, in Kwabenya.

The incident has drawn significant public attention amid an ongoing dispute over succession and leadership within the Kristo Asafo Mission following the death of its founder, Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

Watch the TikTok video addressing a section of the press at the premises of the 37 Military Hospital:

Authorities are continuing investigations into the shooting, while Ms Safo remains under medical care. Family members say they are optimistic about her recovery as the case unfolds.

Source: YEN.com.gh