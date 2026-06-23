Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

Global site navigation

Adwoa Safo Breaks Silence on shooting Incident for the First time
People

Adwoa Safo Breaks Silence on shooting Incident for the First time

by  Edwin Abanga
2 min read
  • Former Dome Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo has denied allegations that she was armed or discharged a firearm during a shooting incident at her brother’s residence
  • Ms Safo explained that she went to the property alone and without any security, stressing that she treated the matter as a private family issue
  • Authorities are continuing investigations into the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident, while public interest in the case remains high

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Former Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has denied widespread social media claims suggesting she was armed or discharged a firearm during a shooting incident at her younger brother’s residence, Israel Kwadwo Safo, also known as Akofena.

Speaking to journalists while receiving medical care after the incident, the former lawmaker described the allegations as false and misleading. She stressed that she does not own a firearm and has never used one in any circumstance.

Sarah Adwoa Safo, Dome Kwabenya, Ghana Parliament, shooting incident, Israel Safo, Akofena, Kristo Asafo, Ghana politics, Adentan Circuit Court, firearm allegations, police investigation, Ghana Police Service, medical report, bullet injuries
Former Dome Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo has denied claims that she was armed during a shooting incident involving her brother, Akofena kantanka's residence. Photo credit: Safo Kantanka/Facebook
Source: Facebook

“I don’t own a gun, I didn’t shoot a gun, and I will never shoot a gun,” she stated, adding that her visit to the residence was strictly in her capacity as a family member and not for any confrontation.

Read also

“To prevent further damage to her face": Adwoa Safo’s aide shares reason for medical treatment abroad

She explained that she arrived alone and without security, noting that she considered the matter a private family issue.

Stay ahead of the gist. Join YEN’s WhatsApp channel for instant updates!

Ms Safo also dismissed reports that she drove into the residence gate before the shooting incident, challenging the public to verify the condition of her vehicle, which is currently part of ongoing police investigations. She maintained that the vehicle only shows damage consistent with gunfire.

She further disclosed that medical examinations revealed bullet pellets and shattered glass fragments lodged near her brain. Authorities are continuing investigations into the incident.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Edwin Abanga avatar

Edwin Abanga (Entertainment Editor) Edwin is a trained Communicator with over five years of writing experience for various online portals, including Scooper News. He is a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), now UNIMAC-IJ. You can contact him via email: eabanga21@gmail.com.

Hot:
Cheap vehicles Yaytseslav Maria elvira murillo Patricia osei boateng Ella mundy