Former Dome Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo has denied allegations that she was armed or discharged a firearm during a shooting incident at her brother’s residence

Ms Safo explained that she went to the property alone and without any security, stressing that she treated the matter as a private family issue

Authorities are continuing investigations into the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident, while public interest in the case remains high

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Former Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has denied widespread social media claims suggesting she was armed or discharged a firearm during a shooting incident at her younger brother’s residence, Israel Kwadwo Safo, also known as Akofena.

Speaking to journalists while receiving medical care after the incident, the former lawmaker described the allegations as false and misleading. She stressed that she does not own a firearm and has never used one in any circumstance.

Former Dome Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo has denied claims that she was armed during a shooting incident involving her brother, Akofena kantanka's residence. Photo credit: Safo Kantanka/Facebook

Source: Facebook

“I don’t own a gun, I didn’t shoot a gun, and I will never shoot a gun,” she stated, adding that her visit to the residence was strictly in her capacity as a family member and not for any confrontation.

She explained that she arrived alone and without security, noting that she considered the matter a private family issue.

Ms Safo also dismissed reports that she drove into the residence gate before the shooting incident, challenging the public to verify the condition of her vehicle, which is currently part of ongoing police investigations. She maintained that the vehicle only shows damage consistent with gunfire.

She further disclosed that medical examinations revealed bullet pellets and shattered glass fragments lodged near her brain. Authorities are continuing investigations into the incident.

Source: YEN.com.gh