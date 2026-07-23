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Drama As Serwaa Amihere Issues Warning to Close Friends: “Consider Us Done”
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Drama As Serwaa Amihere Issues Warning to Close Friends: “Consider Us Done”

by  Ruth Sekyi
3 min read
  • Award-winning media personality Serwaa Amihere issued a stern warning to her close friends on July 23, 2026
  • Serwaa Amihere said she would never treat a friend the same if they remained close to someone who had shown her consistent hatred
  • The post sparked a heated debate online, with many social media users divided over whether the stance was fair

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Serwaa Amihere, the award-winning Ghanaian media personality, has sparked a wave of debate on social media after issuing a pointed warning to her close friends about the company they keep.

Serwaa Amihere, friendship loyalty, close friends warning, media personality news, Ghanaian celebrity updates, friendship boundaries, relationships and loyalty, hatred in friendships
Award-winning broadcaster Serwaa Amihere creates a buzz online with her firm warning to friends who maintain ties with her alleged rivals. Image credit: UGC
Source: UGC

On July 23, 2026, Serwaa took to social media to make her position clear.

She stated that if any of her close friends maintained a relationship with someone who had consistently shown her hatred, and she had already made that friend aware of the situation, it would have a direct impact on their friendship.

"If you are my close friend, and I find out you're close with someone who has consistently shown me hatred and doesn't like me and I have made you aware, please know it will definitely affect our friendship. I don't give you distance, I'll never see and treat you the same. Thank you," she wrote.

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The X post below shows the warning media personality Serwaa Amihere sends to her close friends, which has sparked conversations online.

Serwaa's Amihere's post divides opinion online

The post quickly drew strong reactions from Ghanaians online, with opinions split sharply between those who understood her stance and those who found it unreasonable.

Some users sided with Serwaa, arguing that loyalty in friendship demands a level of awareness about who your friends associate with.

@imbrakoby wrote:

"Very valid! Same way if you claim to be my friend and someone is disrespecting me, insulting me or saying mean things about me on social media and I find u in the comments laughing with that fellow, it'll actually affect how I see u."

@FCB_stillrising asked:

"You want someone to inherit enemies because you don't feel okay?"

@Prynnce_ wrote:

"I think you mistook X for their DMs. Unless they're not so "close"."

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@OillMonni echoed the sentiment, writing:

"So because we are friends i should automatically inherit your enemies 😂💔. Be there...."

@NiiAmarh571546 added:

"Funny so because u are not cool with someone I should also hate the person or u do u mean."

@Asantemoro2 offered a more measured take:

"But to me, you can still be friends but in a careful way just to know what your enemies are planning against you, but remember the one you truly trust can be your worst enemy than the enemy you already know, its life 💯."
Serwaa Amihere, Nkatie Burger, Serwaa Amihere brands, Serwaa Amihere deal, GhOne TV, Ghanaian snack
Serwaa Amihere signs a new deal as a brand ambassador for iconic Ghanaian company Nkatie Burger. Image credit: SerwaaAmihere
Source: Facebook

Serwaa Amihere lands new endorsement deal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Serwaa Amihere has secured yet another brand deal, this time lending her name and face to Nkatie Burger, a beloved Ghanaian snack brand known for its sweet, crunchy coated peanuts.

The media personality and lawyer announced the partnership on her Facebook page on Friday, July 17, sharing a video that showed her dressed head to toe in the brand's signature red and yellow colours.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Ruth Sekyi avatar

Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh

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