Former Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo is reportedly set to be flown abroad for further medical treatment

This was purportedly disclosed by a special aide to the former Dome-Kwabenya MP.

The special aide added that arrangements are being made for overseas treatment as she continues to recover from the injuries

Former Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo is reportedly set to be flown abroad for further medical treatment following a shooting incident linked to an escalating family succession dispute.

According to her special aide, the former legislator has undergone two surgeries at the 37 Military Hospital after sustaining gunshot injuries during a confrontation at the residence of her younger brother, Israel Nana Kwadwo Safo.

Former Dome-Kwabenya MP Adwoa Safo reportedly to be flown abroad for treatment after sustaining a gunshot injury. Photo credit: Sarah Adwoa Safo/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The incident is said to have stemmed from tensions surrounding the Kristo Asafo Mission leadership and succession dispute, which has reportedly caused divisions among members of the Safo family.

The disagreement is understood to have escalated during a meeting at the residence, leading to the violent altercation in which Adwoa Safo was injured.

The aide indicated that arrangements are being made to transfer her abroad for specialised medical care as her recovery continues, although further details on her condition and the intended destination have not yet been disclosed.

Read the X post below:

Nana Kwadwo rejected as Kristo Asafo successor

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the family of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo had rejected claims that Israel Nana Kwadwo Safo is the rightful successor to lead the Kristo Asafo Mission.

They insisted that the late founder revoked his earlier succession decision in 2024 and introduced a new leadership framework that excludes him.

The family also cautioned the public against engaging in any dealings with Israel Safo in relation to the church’s assets.

Source: YEN.com.gh