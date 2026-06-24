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Failed World Cup prophecies draw rebuke from Prophet Jimmy Alla-Mensah
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Failed World Cup prophecies draw rebuke from Prophet Jimmy Alla-Mensah

by  Edwin Abanga
2 min read
  • US-based Ghanaian preacher Prophet Jimmy Alla Mensah has criticised prophets who publicly predicted the outcome of Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup match against England
  • His remarks followed the goalless draw between Ghana and England on June 23, 2026, a result that contrasted with several public predictions circulating before the game
  • The discussion has also highlighted the growing influence of social media in amplifying religious predictions, especially around public events like football matches

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US-based Ghanaian preacher, Prophet Jimmy Alla-Mensah, has criticised prophets who publicly made predictions about Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup Group L match against England, after the game ended in a goalless draw on June 23, 2026.

The founder and leader of the House of Divine Glory Ministry International expressed his views shortly after the match, taking to Facebook to question the credibility of such prophetic declarations.

Prophet Jimmy Alla Mensah, Ghana prophet, false prophecy, Ghana vs England, World Cup 2026, Group L, football predictions, prophetic ministry, religious controversy
Prophet Jimmy Alla Mensah has criticised prophets who made public predictions about Ghana’s World Cup match against England. Photo credit: Jimmy Alla Mensah/Facebook
Source: Facebook

In his post, he cautioned against what he described as misplaced confidence in claiming divine revelations about football outcomes.

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Prophet Alla-Mensah wrote that some individuals had been exposed following their public predictions, stating that they spoke with certainty on matters that did not come to pass.

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His comments followed the circulation of videos on social media in which several prophets claimed to have received revelations about the result of the match.

He further questioned the basis for declarations attributed to God when outcomes fail to reflect those claims, raising concerns about the authenticity of such messages.

Watch the Facebook reel stirring controversies online here:

His remarks have reignited debate about prophetic accountability and the increasing use of social media as a platform for religious pronouncements, particularly in relation to sporting events and public predictions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Edwin Abanga avatar

Edwin Abanga (Entertainment Editor) Edwin is a trained Communicator with over five years of writing experience for various online portals, including Scooper News. He is a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), now UNIMAC-IJ. You can contact him via email: eabanga21@gmail.com.

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