Prophetess Noma Mzobe has stirred debate after urging Christians to avoid television programmes she believes conflict with biblical values

The Cave of Adullum Apostolic Centre founder singled out the popular drama The Polygamist during a church service

Her remarks have sparked mixed reactions online, with some supporting her teachings while others argue that watching fictional dramas is a matter of personal choice

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South African preacher Prophetess Noma Mzobe has sparked widespread debate after urging Christians to avoid watching television programmes she believes conflict with biblical values.

The founder and leader of the Cave of Adullum Apostolic Centre made the remarks during a church service while addressing what she described as the spiritual influence of modern entertainment.

Prophetess Noma Mzobe has sparked debate after urging Christians to avoid television programmes, like the Polygamist, she says conflict with biblical values. Photo credit: Lord_Ori/X

Source: Twitter

In a video shared on X, she singled out the popular local drama series The Polygamist, warning that believers who knowingly watch programmes containing explicit adult scenes place their spiritual lives at risk.

According to Prophetess Mzobe, born-again Christians are called to live differently from the world and should refrain from consuming entertainment that promotes values contrary to their faith.

She also cautioned church members against participating in discussions or online chat groups centred on the controversial storylines of such programmes, describing the practice as inconsistent with Christian teachings.

Watch the Prophetess Noma Mzobe share her thoughts on the subject below:

Her comments quickly gained traction on social media, sparking a division in public opinion.

While some users agreed with her message, arguing that Christians should be mindful of the content they consume, others maintained that watching a fictional television drama does not amount to sinful behaviour.

Source: YEN.com.gh