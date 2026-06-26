Goalkeeper Benjamin Asare expressed confidence ahead of Ghana's World Cup match against Croatia on June 27, 2026

Ghana Black Stars secured a thrilling win with Caleb Yirenkyi's last-minute goal against Panama and a goalless draw against England

Ghanaians on social media who watched him express confidence wished Benjamin Asare and the entire team well in the next game

Benjamin Asare, the Ghana Black Stars goalkeeper, has expressed optimism that the team, especially himself, will perform better in their World Cup game against Croatia on Saturday, June 27, 2026.

Ghana Black Stars played against Panama on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, in their opening Group L match of the FIFA World Cup. Caleb Yirenkyi scored the lone goal in stoppage time.

Benjamin Asare aims for victory in the match against Croatia. Photo credit: Benjamin Asare

Source: Twitter

The next game was against the Three Lions of England on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, which ended in a goalless draw.

Several people praised the Ghana Black Stars, especially Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare, for keeping a clean sheet.

Ghana will play against Croatia on Saturday, June 27, 2026, at 9 pm at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, USA.

Ben Asare speaks about Ghana vs Croatia match

Speaking after the Ghana vs England match, Benjamin Asare said he was grateful to God for such an impressive performance.

"I thank God in all things. I am also grateful to Ghanaians for their support. I am impressed with my performance so far at the World Cup, considering that I am a local player."

"We are a united team. We would also watch the game we played and make our corrections. We are taking it match after match," he added.

When asked what Ghanaians should expect in the Ghana vs Croatia game, Benjamin Asare said he is optimistic that they will perform well.

"I believe in myself, and I know anything can happen on the field of play. I know I need a strong mentality to continue giving Ghanaians what they want in the tournament. I'm giving my all. I'm playing the ball with my life."

Watch the X video below:

Asare's comment on Ghana vs Croatia game stirs reaction

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @obonutv on X. Read them below:

@FAmenyenu97374 said:

"Ben, you're not local, you are a football player representing your flag, your country Ghana 🇬🇭, be proud of that, all those outside players were playing in Ghana before they also had the opportunity to be out there."

@kwaku_jamal wrote:

"Man of the moment. 🔥."

@gyanpaddy said:

"How can you hate someone like Asare?"

@Tsooobi_ wrote:

"He’s good at interviews, what?"

@ttquaye said:

"SM 4lyf 😅😅."

Kevin Taylor awards Benjamin Asare with a huge cash gift after keeping a clean sheet in the Match between Ghana and England in the FIFA World Cup. Photo credit: Benjamin Asare

Source: Twitter

Kevin Taylor awards Benjamin Asare with huge cash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian goalkeeper Benjamin Asare who has recently been awarded $10,000 by media personality Kevin Taylor for his impressive clean sheet performances in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

With the potential to earn even more in the upcoming matches, Asare's journey has captivated fans, showcasing his remarkable skill and determination on the global stage.

Source: YEN.com.gh