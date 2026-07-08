HIV Patients in Ghana Raise Alarm Over Antiretroviral Drug Shortage

Persons living with HIV in Ghana raised concerns about a shortage of antiretroviral medicines in an Instagram post on July 8, 2026

The patients, following a recent report, have warned that the ongoing ARV drug shortage could put thousands of lives at serious risk

The alarm was shared by MetroTV Ghana on July 8, 2026, drawing attention to the urgent need for uninterrupted HIV treatment

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Persons living with HIV in Ghana have sounded the alarm over a growing shortage of antiretroviral (ARV) medicines, cautioning that any break in treatment access could prove fatal for thousands of patients across the country.

Persons living with HIV in Ghana raise alarm over antiretroviral medicament shortage on Instagram, warning of severe health risks for thousands amid ongoing crisis. Image credit: Shutterstock, iStock

Source: UGC

The concerns came to light through an Instagram post published by MetroTV Ghana on July 8, 2026, in which affected individuals spoke out about the difficulties they were already experiencing in accessing their medicament.

ARV shortage threatens lives in Ghana

Antiretroviral therapy is the cornerstone of HIV management. When taken consistently, ARV medicines suppress the virus to undetectable levels, allowing people living with HIV to lead healthy lives and significantly reducing the risk of transmission.

Any prolonged interruption to this treatment can allow the virus to rebound, weaken the immune system, and render previously effective pharmaceuticals less potent over time.

The patients who raised the alarm stressed that the situation was not a minor inconvenience but a direct threat to their survival. For many, missing even a few days of medicament carries serious health consequences.

The shortage, as reported, appears to be ongoing, with those affected urging health authorities and relevant stakeholders to act swiftly before the crisis deepens.

The Instagram post below shares more details about concerns raised by HIV patients over the shortage of antiretroviral medicament in Ghana.

Bobrisky's HIV test confession sparks mixed reactions

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian crossdresser and internet personality Bobrisky, whose full name is Idris Okuneye, shared a surprising glimpse into his healthcare habits.

According to him, he gets tested for HIV every six months despite having been out of any sexual relationship for years.

The social media figure confessed on Instagram Stories, where he candidly spoke about the routine he cannot bring himself to drop.

Source: YEN.com.gh