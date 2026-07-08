The government has reversed its earlier suspension of firearm licences, granting valid holders until December 31, 2026 to comply

Interior Minister Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka cited the June 29 floods affecting seven regions as a key reason for the revised timeline

Licence holders must complete mandatory mental health assessments, drug tests and firearms training before renewing their permits

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The Ministry of the Interior has softened its stance on firearm licences, giving valid permit holders until the end of December 2026 to fulfil new mandatory requirements before their licences can be renewed.

Interior Minister Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka disclosed the revised position on Tuesday, July 7, while appearing before Parliament's Assurances Committee.

Interior Ministry Gives Gun Licence Holders Until December 2026 to Meet New Requirements

Source: Getty Images

As captured in a post on X, the minister first announced the suspension of licenses in a press conference on June 23 following the shooting incident involving Sara Adwoa Safo.

But he has now clarified that individuals currently holding valid firearm licences will be permitted to keep their weapons until those permits expire.

Renewal, however, will only be granted after completing firearms training, a mental health assessment and a drug test.

The change represents a significant departure from the Ministry's June 23 directive, which suspended all registered firearm licences in an effort to address weaknesses in Ghana's licensing framework, improve overall compliance and curb potential misuse of legally held weapons.

Muntaka explained that the June 29 floods, which struck seven regions across the country, played a central role in prompting the revision.

He argued that demanding immediate compliance from a population already dealing with displacement and trauma would be unreasonable.

He added that the government found it unjust to impose further burdens on flood-affected citizens, which led to the decision to extend the compliance window to December 31, 2026.

New conditions for Ghana firearm licence renewal

The minister emphasised that the mandatory screening requirements remain firmly in place and are not being watered down.

Mental health evaluations, drug testing and formal firearms training will all be compulsory at the point of renewal, and the measures are designed to foster more responsible ownership and strengthen accountability within Ghana's firearms licensing system.

The June directive had drawn attention to longstanding gaps in how firearm licences are managed in the country, and the government's position is that the new conditions will address those shortcomings once they take effect at scale by the end of the year.

In a statement to YEN.com.gh, Adib Saani, the Executive Director of the Jatikay Centre for Human Security and Peace Building, said institutions expected to implement the earlier directive do not appear to have been adequately prepared.

"We are told that firearm owners will be required to undergo drug testing through the Narcotics Control Commission, mental health evaluation through the appropriate health institutions, and practical firearms training at approved police shooting ranges, including the Tesano Police Shooting Range."

Source: YEN.com.gh