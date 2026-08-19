Jamal Musiala has received a major update on his football future after collapsing twice within four days during Bayern Munich pre-season matches

A leading German neurologist has assessed the Bayern Munich star’s diagnosis, explaining what the temporary absence seizures could mean for his career

Musiala has reassured fans about his condition and said he is receiving medical treatment, while Bayern Munich remain aware of the situation

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Prof. Christoph Kleinschnitz, head of neurology at University Hospital Essen, has delivered a strong verdict on Jamal Musiala's football future after the Bayern Munich star collapsed for the second time in four days.

Jamal Musiala receives a professional assessment of his football future after being diagnosed with temporary absence seizures. Image credit: Bayern & Germany.

Source: UGC

Musiala first went down during Saturday's friendly against RB Leipzig, fainting in what was initially attributed to intense heat.

However, he walked off the pitch under his own power and medical tests found no additional risk at the time.

Just days later, on Tuesday, he collapsed again during a friendly against Heidenheim, going down off the ball only five minutes after coming on as a substitute in the 66th minute.

Players from both sides quickly formed a circle around him as he received treatment before being helped off the pitch.

Jamal Musiala discloses neurological diagnosis

Following the second incident, Musiala addressed the situation directly in a statement posted on Instagram, seeking to reassure concerned fans. He said:

"First things first — I'm doing well! I understand that many of you are worried. I would like to put those concerns to rest today and explain the situation: I have been diagnosed with brief, temporary — but treatable — absence seizures resulting from a neurological dysfunction. These can lead to the kind of incidents seen recently, such as during the match against Leipzig or the game in Heidenheim."

He went on to explain that the decision to keep playing was his own, made with full medical clearance, adding:

"I know they seem scary at first glance – but for me, they're currently just part of my everyday life. I'm receiving excellent medical treatment and am very optimistic. I have taken full responsibility for this decision."

Bayern's sporting director, Max Eberl, confirmed the club had been aware of the situation throughout.

Top doctor gives verdict on Musiala's football future

Prof. Christoph Kleinschnitz addressed Musiala's condition in comments to BILD, offering a professional perspective on what the diagnosis could mean. He said:

"From a neurological perspective, this could potentially be an epileptic seizure. It could be a form of absence epilepsy, as symptoms such as brief periods of unresponsiveness are consistent with it. However, we would need to know all the findings from the neurological examinations to make that assessment. It is highly treatable, but would require long-term therapy. Musiala can continue playing football."

Musiala's ongoing health scare comes on the back of a difficult run of injuries, having fractured his fibula and dislocated his ankle in a collision with PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma at the 2025 Club World Cup.

This injury sidelined him for months. Despite the setback, he returned to start three of Germany's four matches at the 2026 World Cup.

Bayern are set to open their season in the DFL Supercup against Borussia Dortmund this weekend, before their Bundesliga campaign begins on August 28 against Stuttgart.

Prof. Christoph Kleinschnitz's comment on Musiala's football future, as shared by popular football account Bayern and Germany, is below.

Kamaldeen Sulemana suffers Atalanta injury setback

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana suffered an injury setback during a pre-season friendly for Atalanta.

The development added to a growing list of injury concerns affecting several top European clubs ahead of the new season.

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Source: YEN.com.gh