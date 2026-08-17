A tense moment unfolded between media personality Captain Smart and Gomoa West MP Hon. Richard Gyan-Mensah at an event in Gomoa Techiman

Captain Smart, who has declared his intention to contest the Gomoa West parliamentary seat, was greeting leaders when the incident occurred

The sitting MP blocked Captain Smart's hand before he could tap him on the shoulder, creating a charged atmosphere among onlookers

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A brief but charged exchange between broadcast journalist Captain Smart and Gomoa West Member of Parliament Hon. Richard Gyan-Mensah has set social media buzzing after the two men crossed paths at a public event on Sunday, 17 August 2026.

A tense moment occurs between Captain Smart and sitting Gomoa West MP Richard Gyan-Mensah as the clip goes viral. Image credit: Captain Smart/Instagram, Channel One TV

Source: UGC

The incident took place in Gomoa Techiman in the Central Region of Ghana, where both men were present at the same gathering.

Captain Smart, who has publicly declared his intention to contest the Gomoa West parliamentary seat, was moving through the crowd greeting dignitaries and leaders in attendance.

Supporters chanted and cheered as he made his rounds, with the mood described as celebratory and welcoming.

Gomoa West MP blocks Captain Smart's hands

When Captain Smart reached Hon. Richard Gyan-Mensah, the sitting MP, the two shook hands.

Captain Smart then moved to tap the MP on the shoulder, a gesture he had apparently extended to others during the same round of greetings.

However, Gyan-Mensah swiftly blocked the hand before it could make contact, a reaction that was not lost on those watching nearby.

The brief but pointed exchange left observers visibly unsettled, generating a ripple of murmuring amongst the crowd.

The video of the moment subsequently spread across social media platforms, drawing widespread commentary from Ghanaians who had their own interpretations of what had unfolded.

Social media users were divided over whether the MP's response reflected spiritual caution, personal protocol, or simple pride.

The TikTok post below has a video of the tense moment between Captain Smart and the sitting Gomoa West MP.

YEN.com.gh compiled a selection of reactions:

HEIDI-RNG🇬🇭🕷 noted:

"The man be smart pass captain."

OXY MORAL shared:

"Tapping on the shoulder means the individual is your boy or junior rank."

Joe Kristodea wrote:

"Spirituality everywhere."

cobbybrain wrote:

"Spirituality b3n, It's a maturity..What about the other people he tapped his shoulders is taking their strength 💪?"

Eddie added:

"What kind of greeting is that one too? You don't greet elderly people like that."

Captain Smart announces official exit from Onua

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that celebrated Ghanaian broadcaster Godsbrain Smart, widely known as Captain Smart, has reportedly ended his radio career to pursue a political future, stepping down from his role as host of Onua Maakye on Onua TV.

According to media personality Sirr Joe of Agooha FM, who shared the news on Facebook on 7 August, Captain Smart resigned to contest as the National Democratic Congress Parliamentary Candidate for Gomoa West in the Central Region.

The departure was confirmed on-air, with video footage of his live resignation circulating online and generating significant attention across social media.

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Source: YEN.com.gh