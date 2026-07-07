Bobrisky disclosed on Instagram Stories that he still goes for an HIV test every six months despite claiming he has not been sexually active for years

The Nigerian crossdresser said his routine testing has nothing to do with fear, describing it as a personal commitment to prevention and peace of mind

Bobrisky stressed that she would rather stay informed about his health status than make assumptions or depend on treatment

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Nigerian crossdresser and internet personality Bobrisky, whose full name is Idris Okuneye, has shared a surprising glimpse into his healthcare habits.

According to him, he gets tested for HIV every six months despite having been out of any sexual relationship for years.

Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky shares insights into her HIV testing routine. Photo source: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

The social media figure confessed on Instagram Stories, where he candidly spoke about the routine he cannot bring himself to drop.

"I'm so weird. Every six months, I still go for an HIV test — even though I haven't been with anyone in years," Bobrisky wrote.

Bobrisky on prevention treatment

Rather than frame the habit as anxiety-driven, Bobrisky was clear that the motivation comes from a personal philosophy around healthcare.

He said knowing his status gives his confidence and a calm she would rather not live without, even when she has no reason to believe she is at risk.

"God knows I just don't like taking chances or relying on treatment. Prevention and peace of mind will always win. Any man coming close to me should be ready to show me his HIV status," the crossdresser added.

See below for the screenshots of Bobrisky's post about HIV testing as reshared on X (Twitter):

Reactions to Bobrisky's HIV test confession

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

@Teawithella asked:

"I have a question: are the men going to her gay or?"

Abubakar Adamu wrote:

"The only shocker we dey wait for na your pregnancy update... headline go be like shim is pregnant.. now your new baby go dey confused on how to address you. Maybe Mama D Papa is ok."

@SolomonInbox said:

"I don't blame you, my brother; life really is tough for men. I understand why you chose your path."

@Mechnics95 said:

"Point of correction: any woman coming to you. Last I checked, you are a man and remain a man by default."

@GistRadarNG said:

"This guy nor know say she be snr man with a big distin. Who be the mumu man wey go like come close to snr bros like you."

@janet_russ68521 said:

"Looks like the only thing she’s testing for is whether you can handle the drama."

Crossdresser Bobrisky's disclosure of HIV test routine has triggered reactions online. Photo source: @bobrisky22

Source: Facebook

Daveigh Chase dies from complications of AIDS

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that actress Daveigh Chase had died from complications related to HIV/AIDS, with chronic polysubstance use listed as a contributing condition.

Chase's manager had initially disclosed that the actress died from sepsis after developing meningitis during her hospital stay in Los Angeles on June 16.

The former child star was best known for voicing Lilo in Disney's Lilo & Stitch and playing Samara Morgan in the horror film The Ring.

Source: YEN.com.gh