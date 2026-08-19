Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of Christ Embassy unveiled a range of electric vehicles at what appeared to be the NEU 2026 conference in Nigeria

The car lineup included the Tsion Falcon, Tsion Passion, Vision Series, Vision Coupé, and OG Series, all produced at a dedicated manufacturing facility

Footage of the unveiling event went viral on Instagram, drawing widespread reactions from Nigerians who praised the ministry's industrial ambitions

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, the founder of Christ Embassy, made a striking entry into the automobile industry after his ministry unveiled a range of branded electric vehicles at the NEU 2026 conference in Nigeria.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome ventures into the automobile industry, unveiling new electric cars at the 2026 NEU conference. Photo source: Pastor Chris, Black Excellence

Source: Facebook

Event footage shared on Instagram by the page Black Excellence showed Pastor Chris Oyakhilome addressing an indoor audience before footage cut to promotional clips featuring vehicle interiors, exteriors, and what appeared to be a manufacturing facility.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's electric vehicle lineup

The electric vehicle models shown during the presentation included the Tsion Passion, the Tsion Falcon, the Vision Series, the Vision Coupé, and the OG (Of God) Series.

The Tsion Passion is presented as an electric SUV with a modern dashboard and a sleek exterior.

The presenter also indicated that some changes were being made to the vehicle’s steering design before introducing the model.

The Tsion Falcon is a red performance sports car designed with speed and track driving in mind. It was presented as part of the Falcon Series.

The OG Series features luxury SUVs and carries a spiritual reference in its name. According to the presenter, the initials “OG” represent “Of God”.

The Christ Embassy founder acknowledged during the event that certain elements of the vehicles were still being refined, specifically pointing to the steering wheel design as one area still being worked on.

Oyakhilome was heard telling the audience:

"Can we show them the cars? Can we show them the vehicles? Ok, let's just show you the cars. We're changing that steering. Yes, we're changing the shape of that one."

Each model appeared distinct in design, and the accompanying manufacturing facility footage suggested the vehicles were being produced locally rather than simply imported and rebranded.

The Instagram video of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome unveiling his electric cars is below:

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's electric cars stir reactions

The video sparked considerable conversation online, with many commenters expressing genuine enthusiasm while others pointed to the ministry's broader development work as context for the move.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a selection of reactions below:

@dedollar___smj said:

"Fantastic! I will personally buy one."

@grillmakers_ng wrote:

"It is only myopic to criticise them. I heard that they have started lots of free primary schools, adult education programmes and youth programmes. They have a low-cost internet service that would change the game for us in Nigeria and reduce the heavy cost of data 'Interlink'. The man of God is a blessing to the world. 👏"

@mr_fabbie added:

"This is wonderful. At last they have listened. They didn't carry the money to build the world's biggest auditorium."

Pastor Olabanjo Felix Gold converts from Christianity

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Pastor Olabanjo Felix Gold's striking conversion from Christianity to traditional Ifa worship, a decision that he announced in a video that went viral.

The announcement sparked intense debate online, with many questioning the authenticity of his previous Christian ministry and the motivations behind his drastic spiritual shift.

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Source: YEN.com.gh