Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its afternoon forecast for Monday July 6, 2026, warning of rain along the coast and inland areas

The northern half of Ghana is expected to remain mostly sunny with some cloud cover throughout the afternoon

Thunderstorms and rain are likely to develop later in the day over parts of the middle, transition, and northern sectors

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued its afternoon weather forecast for Monday, July 6, 2026, alerting residents to expect rain of varying intensities across several parts of the country.

According to the forecast released by GMet, coastal and inland areas will experience variably cloudy skies with occasional light rain throughout the afternoon.

Ghana Meteorological Agency issues an afternoon weather forecast for July 6, 2026. Photo credit: Yiu Yu Ho & sarayut Thaneerat/Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Residents in these zones are advised to prepare for wet conditions that may persist into the evening hours.

The northern half of Ghana, however, is expected to enjoy a largely sunny afternoon, with periods of cloud cover but no significant rainfall anticipated during the daytime hours.

GMet warns of day-time thunderstorms

As the day progresses, GMet warned that thunderstorms and heavier rainfall are likely to develop across parts of the middle belt, the transition zone, and the northern sector.

The agency did not specify the exact localities at risk, but residents across these areas should anticipate deteriorating weather conditions by evening.

Ghanaians are encouraged to stay updated with official GMet communications and take necessary precautions, particularly those travelling or engaged in outdoor activities in affected regions.

Read the afternoon weather update from the GMet on X below:

Death toll from June 29 flooding rises

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that NADMO confirmed more deaths in the flooding that struck seven regions across Ghana on June 29, 2026.

Over 45% of the deaths occurred in Accra, with officials warning the figure could rise as missing persons are verified.

The floods displaced 89,736 people nationwide, with Greater Accra recording the highest number at 54,712 affected persons.

Source: YEN.com.gh